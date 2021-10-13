Opportunity awaits for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson’s football team travels to play Monona Grove in a Badger-Small Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m., needing a victory to clinch at least a share of the program’s first conference championship since 2003.
What’s more? This group of Fort players has a chance to be the first to defeat the Silver Eagles since the two schools became Badger Conference cohorts in 2008.
The last time these sides faced off was a 47-15 decision for MG in 2019.
Fort (6-2, 5-1 Badger-Small) will be looking to bounce back from a 24-18 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld last week, one that snapped a six-game win streak and left both teams tied atop the league standings. This week, the Blackhawks will be facing a potent MG offense, one that scores more than 29 points per game.
“Monona Grove runs a spread offense and has a very well-rounded group,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “At quarterback and running back, they have had a couple players at each position this season. Regardless of who is at quarterback, they execute the offense. They run good screens, have a fast offensive line and quarterback Casey Marron is leading the conference in pretty much every passing stat. They are a very talented group.”
Marron leads the league with 1,064 passing yards despite having played only five games. He has a 62 percent completion percentage, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Receiver Ty Hoier leads the conference with 545 receiving yards on 39 catches, scoring eight times.
Defensively the Silver Eagles (6-2, 4-2), who beat Portage 20-16 last week, line up with a four-man front and have athletes on all three levels.
“They are all athletes and move well,” Nelson said of the MG defense. “They blitz with good timing and the secondary makes up for any mistake on the front side.”
Fort is striving to play its best game of the season after the last couple weeks have not been quite up to their standards.
“We’ve been saying for a while that our team is defined by our attitude and energy,” Nelson said. “We’ve had great energy and attitude the last few weeks.
“We walked off the field the last two weeks knowing we didn’t quite play our best. We’ll look to limit mistakes and penalties. Make sure we are not playing two opponents and make sure we are playing our best in week nine.”
Victories by Monona Grove and Baraboo coupled with a Mount Horeb/Barneveld loss to Reedsburg would create a four-way tie for the conference crown.
BADGER-SMALL STANDINGS
W L OVR.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 5 1 7-1
Fort Atkinson 5 1 6-2
Baraboo 4 2 6-2
Monona Grove 4 2 6-2
Portage 3 3 5-3
Reedsburg 2 4 2-6
Stoughton 1 5 2-6
Sauk Prairie 0 6 0-8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Portage at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
