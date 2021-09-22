Fort Atkinson’s football team hosts Baraboo for Homecoming at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. in a clash between first-place teams in the Badger-Small Conference.
The Blackhawks (4-1, 3-0 Badger) have won four consecutive while the Coaches Poll Division 3 top-ranked Thunderbirds (5-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten with a 14-13 home victory versus Mount Horeb/Barneveld last Saturday.
Baraboo quarterback and linebacker Luna Larson, who is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and holds multiple NCAA Division 1 scholarship offers including from Wisconsin, did not play last week after injuring a knee in week four against Stoughton. It isn’t yet known whether Larson, who has 663 rushing yards on 61 carries and eight touchdowns along with three passing scores while completing 55 percent of his throws, will be able to suit up.
“We’ll try to prepare for the best version of them,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “Their backup sophomore quarterback (Luke Vittengl) coming on feels like the offense hasn’t lost a step. They still gain yards and get off the ball. MH/B competed hard against them. No matter which version of them is out there, they are going to compete and play hard.”
Senior running back Kane Mahoney (6-0, 185) shouldered the load in Larson’s absence last week, carrying it 39 times for 192 yards and the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Mahoney has four rushing scores and is averaging over 150 ground yards per game.
“He’s a downhill runner and hits the hole well,” Nelson said. “Does everything you’d want out of featured back. Not just a straight ahead runner. He can go side to side and make cut backs on zone. He’s definitely a talented kid.
“It’s impressive to watch Baraboo together on offense. They work together as a team. There’s no gaps on the offensive line and no missteps. That’s a credit to the entire program. They’ve been running that system and working hard at it. They know what the guy next to them is doing. It works well together.”
Larson also leads the Baraboo defense, which likes to stack the box and play with ferocity, in tackles.
“They try to cause chaos at the line of scrimmage,” Nelson said of a Thunderbird defense that has allowed more than 14 points once this season. “You know guys are coming, but you don’t know where they’re coming from. Makes it hard to focus on who is blocking who when they move guys around. In the last two games, there were five plays total they lined up two guys deeper than five yards. It’s going to be nose to nose.”
A win makes Fort postseason-eligible for the first time since 2016, when the program reached Level 2, and second time since 2013.
“Just take it one play at a time,” Nelson said of keys to the game. “We’ve been in this kind of game last Thursday (against Portage). It’s going to man to man hitting each other for 48 minutes to see whose standing there at the end of the fourth quarter. It comes down to the little things like special teams, mental mistakes and taking advantage of opportunities when they are presented.
“Hopefully we can have one more success at the end of the game than they do.”
EVANS GETS OFFER FROM WISCONSIN
Fort Atkinson senior lineman Drew Evans received a preferred walk-on offer to join the University of Wisconsin football team last week.
Evans, who is listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and plays offensive and defensive line for the Blackhawks, got the news from Joe Rudolph, the Badgers’ associate head coach and offensive coordinator during a visit to FAHS.
“Coach Rudolph came to school and asked me questions about what kind of kid Drew is,” Nelson said. “It’s awesome when you can be straight and honest with the coach and don’t have to sell them. That was the case here since Drew is the real deal.”
Evans, who has offers from a few more institutions and would play on the offensive line in Madison, will take some time to decide his future. If he chooses Wisconsin, he is guaranteed a spot on the team and could earn a scholarship down the road if the program feels he has earned one.
“Drew was very excited when Coach Rudolph said he was coming to the high school last Thursday,” Nelson said. “In talking with Drew, he understands where he’s sitting. He knows if he plays football in college that football will be the vehicle that will help him get a degree.
“If he can use football to help set himself and his family up when he’s doing playing, that will weigh in his decision. The big thing I told him is to enjoy the recruiting process. He’s worked hard for the opportunity to see all these places and make the best decision for him and his family.”
Wisconsin likes recruits who compete in multiple sports and Evans, who also plays basketball and finished 11th at this spring’s WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Meet in the discus, fits the bill.
“Coach Rudolph said nice things about the type of kid Drew is,” Nelson said. “Drew, an even-keeled kid, was excited. Even wearing a mask, it was hard for Drew to hide his smile. Drew’s earned the opportunity to see what the next chapter looks like.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.