Fort Atkinson junior running back Mason Dressler rushes during Friday's season-opening game versus Milton at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium. The Blackhawks travel to face West Bend West in week two on Thursday night.

Fort Atkinson’s football team hits the road on a short week, traveling to play West Bend West on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Blackhawks, who knocked off Milton 20-14 in week one, face a Spartans group which fell 14-8 at Kewaskum to open the year. Neither side scored in the second half and Kewaskum ran it 38 times for 171 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per tote.

