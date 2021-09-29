Jefferson’s football team travels to face McFarland in a Rock Valley game on Friday at 7 p.m. in week seven.
The Eagles (3-2, 2-2 RVC) are searching for consecutive victories while the Spartans (3-3, 3-1) are looking to win four straight after three losses to open the season. McFarland beat Evansville 20-19 in overtime last week.
Jefferson, which won the previous meeting between these teams 36-19 at home this spring, will be facing an offense that mixes the run and pass pretty evenly. Spartan quarterback Cooper Kennedy has a 42 percent completion percentage, 453 passing yards and six touchdowns, eight interceptions this season. Travis Zadra (57 carries for 337 yards) and Chase Quelle (76 rushes for 336 yards) get most of the work out of the backfield.
“McFarland is going to show multiple formations on offense,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “They’ll line up in a 2-2 and 3-1 look. They are a team where you have to be ready for a trick play like a double pass. They are very good at gadget plays.
“It’s going to be their homecoming and that means a little extra. Kennedy throws well and his favorite target is Dadon Gillen. We’ll need to know where he is on the field. We’ll also need to protect the edges, they like the jet and give us a little bit of an option look. Midrange passing game is effective and they will take shots when they are there.”
The Spartans could have four or five down linemen defensively.
“They are going to set the defense up to stop power and make us do something else,” Gee said. “We expect them to mix it up. We’ve seen four and five-man fronts. Will shift late to mess our assignments up. They’ll keep us on our toes and give us multiple looks. Downside of that is you can have a negative play. Need to give guys multiple looks with the scout team this week in practice so we’re prepared.”
Jefferson is looking to hit its stride with three regular-season games remaining, needing two wins to become postseason-eligible.
“We’re at the time of year now where we’re building off little things,” Gee said. “It’s small adjustments like how to come off a double team. Being confident in audible calls. We’ll work on those things the last third of the season. Defensively, looking at little wrinkles against an opponent to be more effective. All teams are looking to improve and get better. Basic stuff has been established. Find little wrinkles to make you more effective.”
