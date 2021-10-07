Jefferson senior tight end Joel Martin rushes for a first down during the first half of a Rock Valley game at JHS against Whitewater on Sept. 24. The Eagles travel to play Edgerton on Friday at 7 p.m. needing a victory to become playoff eligible.
Jefferson’s football team can become playoff eligible with a road victory over Edgerton in RVC play on Friday at 7 p.m. in the penultimate week of the regular season.
The Eagles (4-2, 3-2 RVC), who knocked off McFarland 27-21, are seeking three straight victories.
The Crimson Tide (1-6, 1-4) got their first win of the season last week against Whitewater, 13-6.
“Edgerton will run power, counter and trap out of shotgun,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “The QB is an important part of their run game, so we need to focus on our keys and not get fooled by fakes. Their look is different, but philosophically they are similar to us and will run first and take shots downfield in the pass game when it looks like the defense is overcommitted to the run.”
Edgerton, which the last time these programs squared off in 2019, splits reps under center between Braden Troeger, who has a 53 percent completion rate, averages 109 passing yards per game and has four touchdowns, four interceptions this season, and Aydan Hanson who has a 36 percent completion percentage, averages 74 passing yards per game along with five touchdowns, four interceptions.
The Eagles ran it 40 times for 358 yards, averaging nine yards per carry, last week. The Crimson Tide figure to show multiple looks along the defensive line to slow this ground attack down.
“We expect another week of a mix of odd and even fronts with late shifts designed to disrupt our blocking assignments,” Gee said. “I think we have shown steady improvement at getting effective blocks at the second level. Continuing to do that this week will be a key part of finishing drives in the end zone.”
Jefferson’s four leading rushers (Brady Gotto, Nate McKenzie, Jesse Heller and Patrick Rogers) all average 5.5 yards per rush or more.
Edgerton will be looking to send its four-year players off on a high note on Senior Night. Jefferson, meanwhile, has aspirations to punch its postseason ticket.
“This is another week of two RVC teams who have a great idea of what the other is going to do,” Gee said. “Avoiding mistakes and taking advantage of the opportunities for big plays that come with every high school football game will again be the key. After not playing Edgerton last spring, we are looking forward to renewing the rivalry on Friday.”
