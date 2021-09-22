Jefferson’s football team hosts Whitewater in an RVC game for Homecoming on Friday at 7 p.m. in week six.
The Eagles (2-2, 1-2 RVC) are looking to snap a two-game slide while the Whippets (1-4, 0-3) enter on a four-game skid.
Whitewater welcomed 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior quarterback Brock Grosinske back to the fold last week after a multi-game absence.
“They are going to shutgun and we expect a 50-50 mix between run and pass,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “Grosinske’s a talented kid. We always prepare for the scheme. There’s one or two players you prepare for. In the end, you prepare for the scheme and we’ll continue to do that this week.”
Jefferson, which won this spring’s meeting 43-0, expects to see a mix between odd and even man fronts against its Wing T offense.
“They are going to mix it up like Edgewood did last week,” Gee said. “That’s a good way to make us make adjustments at the line. This week in practice, we’ll rep up a couple different looks and be ready to go regardless of what they want to throw at us.”
This marks the first occasion since 2019 that Eagle players will get to enjoy all that a Homecoming week entails.
“In some ways, it’s going to be brand new,” Gee said. “The younger guys will follow the lead of the seniors with activities and the pep rally during the week. We anticipate guys are going to be excited about this because it’s something we haven’t had the chance to do for a while.”
Whitewater is looking forward to facing its top rival.
“As an alum of Whitewater High School, Jefferson has always been the team I consider our biggest rival,” Whitewater football coach Jason Bleck said. “I look forward to the opportunity of playing against a team that has sat atop the RVC for quite some time now. Coach Gee always has them ready and they don’t hide much of what they do. They challenge you to stop them and I’m hoping our guys step up to that challenge. Jefferson is always a tough place to play and to top it off it’s their homecoming. You know they’ll be ready and we’ll make sure our guys are, too. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Bleck hasn’t noticed any schematic differences with Jefferson’s offense this year compared to in the past. The Whippets will need to be disciplined on defense and play with low pads.
“Jefferson’s offense looks the same as it pretty much always does — Double Tight, Double Wing, foot to foot splits and here they come at you,” Bleck said. “The key for us is to not get caught looking in the backfield but to read their offensive line and beat them to the spot. We’ve got to play low and fire off the ball quickly.”
Offensively, the Whippets are preparing to face a 4-4 front.
“We need to control the ball and maintain possession,” Bleck said. “We struggled offensively against Portage, Monroe and Edgewood, but we are a different team with Grosinske back at QB and I think we showed that against McFarland (as well as in our season opener against Big Foot).
“We need to be able to establish the pass game which opens up more opportunities for us in the run game as well.”
The team with the most left in the tank in the fourth quarter could very well be the last one standing after 48 minutes.
“We have to play four quarters of football,” Bleck said. “At the half against McFarland, even though we were down one, I still felt like we were in a really good position to win. However, they played the better second half and were more conditioned to win and continue playing hard.
“We can’t afford that against anyone in this conference — especially Jefferson. With their offense, they will wear you down. We’ve got to come ready to play.”
