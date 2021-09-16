Jefferson senior linebacker Ethan Dieckman (34) returns an interception in Monroe territory during the second quarter of a Rock Valley Conference football game last Friday in Jefferson. The Eagles play at Edgewood on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Jefferson’s football team will clash with host Edgewood in a Rock Valley game on Saturday at 1 p.m. in week five.
The Eagles (2-1, 1-1 RVC), who fell to Monroe 19-7 last week, will be facing their second state-ranked opponent in as many games as the Crusaders (4-0, 2-0) check in at fourth in Division 4 Coaches Poll.
“Physically, they are not huge,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “They are fast. We’ve been impressed with how they run the edges. Cam Fane is impressive. They find ways to get him the ball in the backfield.”
Edgewood averages 35 points per game and senior quarterback Joe Hartlieb has completed 56 percent of his passes for 571 yards with eight touchdowns, one interception. Fane, a senior transfer who started his prep career in Texas, is the team’s leading rusher (nine carries for 181 yards and three scores) and receiver (14 catches for 318 yards and three TDs).
“We’ll have to protect the edges,” Gee said. “This is a very different team than what we’ve seen the last few weeks. Edgewood is pass-first. We’ll need to be sure we’re sound. It’s going to be two safeties on the back, not in eight in the box. Getting to the quarterback and making sure he has to get rid of the ball before he wants to will be important.”
The Crusaders also have senior Jackson Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin commit, who has 13 catches for 222 yards with three scores.
“We’ll need to get lined up right and identify where those two playmakers are,” Gee said. “Our film study will be important to learn what they do based on formations and tendencies to help our guys play faster.”
Edgewood has faced four teams so far that mirror in many ways what they like to do. Jefferson’s double wing offense will be a new look.
“They haven’t seen a team like us that’s going to be tight,” Gee said. “It’s been a very long time since we’ve played them. Looks like they run a 3-5. Going to be different for both of us. Like always, it’s a bit of a guessing game to see what they are going to scheme up for us.
“We have blocking rules on whether it’s an odd or even front and based on how many linebackers are on the field. We need to be sound and execute.”
The Eagles hope to have their entire roster in uniform for the first time this year, providing more depth and cutting down on players going both ways for their third conference matchup.
