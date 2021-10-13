Jefferson’s football team looks to send off its four-year players in style on Senior Night versus East Troy on Friday at 7 p.m. for an RVC game at JHS.
The Eagles (5-2, 4-2 conference) have won three straight and are right on the cusp, one would assume, of getting a high enough seed to host a Level 1 game next week.
The Trojans (2-6, 2-4) will be playing mostly for pride, needing a victory and a special invitation from the WIAA to extend their season.
East Troy has used Ryan Weed and a few others under center this season. Weed threw three touchdowns, two interceptions in a 25-7 win over Whitewater last week.
“We’ll prepare for more scheme than personnel even with multiple guys at quarterback,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “East Troy lines up in a double wing formation. It’s different from what we do. They like to run the fullback who is lined up a little deeper. They’ll fake off that and the quarterback will run around the edge. They play action off of that too. We have even seen a shotgun formation and guys spread out on film. We have to be ready for both.
“They like tight formations because it allows the quarterback to get out on the bootleg and get edges. They have had success doing that. We have to have our defensive ends and linebackers to do their jobs and not be fooled. We need to be ready for the quarterback to come at us.”
The Trojans are likely to show an odd man front on defense.
“They will be packed up at the line,” Gee said. “Except them to be in an odd front and cover lanes where we want to run power. Our approach will be the same. Establish plays we like and when other things open up to take advantage of them. They will be aggressive with some twists and throwing guys at us.”
Jefferson’s 18-player senior class has been the backbone of the program for several years, a group that Gee has watched play since elementary school.
“This is a very big senior class and a special group for me with my son Andrew a part of the team,” Gee said. “These are guys I’ve watched play double wing from fourth grade on up. For me personally, there will be mixed emotions. Very proud of these guys but it could be their last time playing in front of the home fans. We’ll look to play our best and come up with a win, approaching this as the last time we’ll be at home this season and make sure we do it right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.