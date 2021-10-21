The Eagles are back in the postseason for the first time since 2019 as no playoffs were offered during this past spring’s alternate season.
Jefferson’s football team is seeded sixth in its WIAA Division 3 playoff bracket and will play at third-seeded Greendale Martin Luther in Level 1 on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles are 6-2 overall, winning four consecutive, while the Spartans (7-2) have also won four straight since a 42-7 setback against Lake Country Lutheran, the team’s only Metro Classic Conference loss.
“Martin Luther is a spread team and they are going to be in shutgun,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “When Leonard McClain is back there, they will run the wildcat. He can throw but will mostly run. In the shutgun, they will tighten things up look to get McClain in space.”
“Jack Henry Strohmeyer is a pocket passer. They will give you a little option look and put the backside defensive end in a bind. If we make a mistake, they will run. Martin Luther’s skill guys are talented. They have thrown some nice long balls the last couple weeks. When you’re playing a spread team, being sound on the defensive line and not turning your shoulders is important. The backend guys know its pass first. If you see the back cross in front of the QB, don’t assume it’s a run because they could throw it downfield. We will continue to emphasize being sound and doing your job. Fortunately, we have done a lot of those things well the last couple weeks.”
Jefferson enters the playoffs on the heels of shutout wins versus Edgerton and East Troy.
McClain and Jayden Bridgewater each have more than 700 rushing yards, combining for 16 touchdowns. Strohmeyer has a 55 percent completion percentage and 835 yards along with 10 touchdowns, three interceptions.
On defense, the Spartans have shown a three-man front and will adjust aspects of their defense against the Eagles’ double wing-T offense.
“When you’re a double wing team, it’s a mystery as to what you’ll get each week,” Gee said. “With our offense, teams will vary a bit from what they usually do and we’ll be ready for any look.
“Looks like they are a 3-4, 3-5 base team. We expect to see an odd front. Nose tackle Donte Haskins is a talented kid and can be disruptive. He’s a good guy to have in the middle. We’ll draw up a lot of different looks and make sure we have audibles and different things in place just in case.”
Jefferson is looking to be the best version of itself as the program seeks its first playoff win since 2014 after five straight first-round losses.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel,” Gee said. “Our evening sessions will be shorter and the focus will be on fine tuning. We’ll have more of a walkthrough look, showing different looks and talking through adjustments.
“We’ll add a couple wrinkles in case we need them. There’s an emphasis on being sound on special teams this week. In playoff games, a big play special teams play can be the difference.
“We want to be really really efficient this week in practice and focused. After that, have a great bus ride down there and show them what we’ve got. It’s about sticking with what got us into the playoffs and doing the things that have made us successful and got us here. We’ll strive to do them the best we can on Friday.”
