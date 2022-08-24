Jefferson’s football team will look to bounce back from a lopsided season-opening loss with a week two road game at Elkhorn on Friday night.
The Elks, who held off Delavan-Darien 21-19 on the road in week one, run an offense the Eagles know plenty about — the Double Wing-T.
Four Elks got double-digit carries in the season opener as the team registered 243 rushing yards on 54 carries.
“Elkhorn gets off the ball hard and runs downhill,” Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. “They will run 80 to 90 percent of time. They have athletic skill guys and good size on the offensive and defensive line.
“Defensively, they run a 3-5 and drop into coverage well. They will try to limit our passing game. We have to get better this week with our running game and get them to commit to more guys in the box so we can open up the passing game.”
The Eagles struggled defensively versus Lakeside’s veer attack last week. Slotten wants to clean up the run defense, improve the ground game offensively while cutting out the preventable miscues.
“The big thing we talked about is trusting the process,” Slotten said. “You have to love the process to find results on Friday nights. We have to put in the time in practice. We had mistakes Friday that were fixable and we have to fix them quickly. We’ve got to get better at running the ball. Lakeside put us in a lot of passing situations.
“On first down, it’s important to get a few yards so we’re looking at second and manageable. We have to protect the quarterback and be assignment sharp up front. We didn’t pick up linebackers, which is why the run game wasn’t effective. Defensively we have to be sound in the rules. When we followed the rules last week, we made plays. When we vacated that, the quarterback and running back gouged us for big plays. If we follow the rules, we should be successful.”
