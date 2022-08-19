JEFFERSON -- What's new?
For Jefferson's football team the answer to that question would be, well, mostly everything.
Scott Slotten replaces the now-retired Steve Gee, who is the winningest coach in program history.
Twenty-two seniors graduated from last season's 9-2 squad that reached Level 3 before falling to Monroe. The aforementioned group of graduates includes 10 all-conference selections, including first-team guys like Brady Gotto, Brady Lehman and Joel Martin. The lone all-conference selection with eligibility remaining -- junior Haden Dempsey -- stepped away from football to pursue rugby. Dempsey was a two-way first-team selection as a lineman in 2021.
The guys who will don Jefferson uniforms in 2022 may be green, but they are not going to lack any in the categories of passion, pride and tenacity.
"It's a new group for me and a new group for almost everyone," said Slotten, who coached the last eight seasons at Belle Fourche High School in South Dakota.
"There's not many returning players, but we've got hungry seniors who were behind those 22 great seniors who graduated last year. This year's seniors are hungry to get going and fight for positions. There's a sense of excitement and guys are helping each other out.
"Our players are learning a new offense, learning what it takes to be a starter and working for each other. That's been the greatest thing is to see them work together so we can achieve that one goal."
Slotten's offense will feature the quarterback in the shotgun and have a spread feel to it. The offense's identity will still revolve around playing smash-mouth football in the trenches.
"There's going to be a little more passing in the offense than in years past," Slotten explained. "We are still going to run it, but it's going to be out of the gun in a spread type look.
"We are still looking to run and play power football. We'll also look to get passes in our speedy receivers hands and turn little plays into big plays. We have receivers who can stretch the field. We've got to get protection shored up so we can stretch the field with our good receivers."
Senior Gareth Whitstone and junior Mitchel Langholff are vying to replace Evan Neitzel as quarterback. Slotten is enthused about the progress both signal callers have made and noted there's a potential both see snaps in the regular season.
"In this offensive system, you have to make reads on safeties and corners," Slotten said. "Those two guys have been working with our quarterbacks coach and learning as we go. Both are qualified and talented players."
Juniors John Kraus and Drew Peterson will get a lion's share of the carries out of the backfield.
The Eagles have plenty of options at receiver with seniors Paden Phillips, David Ganser, Eli Krueger, Austin Gotto and junior Lucas Frank in the mix. Gotto is recovering from an offseason injury.
The offensive line is exclusively new starters. Junior Gary Northup will lead that unit. Look for juniors Brawnson Bredlow and Payton Heard plus sophomores Aidan Salerno and Ryan Lohman to contribute up front as well.
Defensively, the Eagles are looking to play flat up front and create havoc while allowing the linebackers to fly around and make plays, according to Slotten.
Senior Tyler Flatt and Northup figure to play defensive end while the interior spots of the line remain up for grabs. The linebacker unit includes seniors Alexander Vasquez and Alexander Pitzner, Ganser, Peterson and Kraus.
Senior Ryan Haffelder, Frank, Phillips, Gotto and Krueger are all in the running for secondary positions.
In the Rock Valley Conference, Delavan-Darien replaced Edgewood. Monroe, which won the league a season ago and reached Level 4, figures to be the team to beat. Slotten also noted McFarland, which has a skilled quarterback-receiver tandem, as a team to keep an eye on.
Up until 2007, Jefferson had made four playoff appearances (including winning the Division 3 state title in their first postseason action in 1991). Since 2007, the Eagles have reached the playoffs in all 14 seasons it was offered to them (2020-21 for Jefferson featured an abbreviated season in the spring with no postseason).
This group wants to continue the successful tradition for Jefferson.
"Just because there's new faces doesn't mean we don't expect to compete for a conference championship and to push deep into the playoffs like they did last year," Slotten said.
Slotten has a group that's eager to prove its worth and determined to leave an impact on the program.
"We have a great group of kids who really are hungry to compete," Slotten said. "These seniors haven't gotten a lot of chances. That's not always the norm.
"These juniors and seniors have gotten playing time sparingly at the varsity level up until now. They are antsy and ready to go. We are happy to have this group of 35-plus guys that's ready to compete on Friday nights."
Jefferson opens the season at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
2022 Schedule
Aug. 19 at Lakeside Lutheran
Aug. 26 at Elkhorn
Sept. 2 at Whitewater
Sept. 9 vs. McFarland
Sept. 16 at Monroe
Sept. 23 vs. Evansville
Sept. 30 vs. Delavan-Darien
Oct. 7 at Edgerton
Oct. 14 vs. East Troy
