J.D. Merryfield
Palmyra-Eagle’s J.D. Merryfield returns a kick during a home game versus Marshall in this Oct. 9, 2020, file photo. Merryfield is the Panthers’ dangerous slot receiver as a senior in 2022.

 Jack Miller

PALMYRA -- After a winless season a year ago, the Panthers are still in rebuilding mode.

Palmyra-Eagle, which has lost 11 in a row dating back to the abbreviated 2020 campaign, has the pieces in place to win ball games and be a tough out each night.

