The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team hosts Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) for its home opener Saturday at 12 p.m. at Perkins Stadium.
The Warhawks opened the season on the road in a tough environment in Collegeville, Minnesota. UW-W’s defense shutdown the run game but a few miscues proved costly in the team’s 24-10 loss to now fourth-ranked Saint John’s University. Whitewater held the Johnnies to just 11 yards rushing without allowing a single first down via the run game. The offense totaled 265 yards with 176 coming through the air in the game.
UW-Whitewater dropped to sixth in the latest d3football.com poll following last Saturday’s loss.
Mary Hardin-Baylor, the consensus No. 1 across Division III national polls, topped eleventh-ranked Muhlenberg 62-13 to open their season last Saturday. The Cru forced a three-and-out and then scored on the first play of their first drive of the game to set the pace. UMHB posted 20 in the first quarter before adding 21 points in the second and third for the final. The Cru posted more than 600 yards of total offense in the game.
SERIES
This is the ninth meeting between the Warhawks and Crusaders. UW-Whitewater leads the series with six wins. UW-W and UMHB met in three consecutive NCAA Playoffs including the semifinals in 2021 and 2018 and a quarterfinal matchup in 2019.
ON THE AIR
Saturday’s game will air live on UWWTV in the Whitewater area. Fans can also stream the game live online on the WIAC Network. TVW will also air the game live on their Madison and La Crosse stations. Check your local listings for channel numbers. The contest can be heard on 105.9 FM The Hog in the Whitewater/Janesville area, or online at www.1059thehog.com.
TICKETS
Tickets can be purchased online ahead of the game or at Perkins Stadium on Saturday.
