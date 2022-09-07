Warhawks host MH-B this weekend
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team hosts Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) for its home opener Saturday at 12 p.m. at Perkins Stadium.

The Warhawks opened the season on the road in a tough environment in Collegeville, Minnesota. UW-W’s defense shutdown the run game but a few miscues proved costly in the team’s 24-10 loss to now fourth-ranked Saint John’s University. Whitewater held the Johnnies to just 11 yards rushing without allowing a single first down via the run game. The offense totaled 265 yards with 176 coming through the air in the game.

