Fort Atkinson’s football team is in Badger-Small Conference drivers seat with three games remaining.
The Blackhawks will put their five-game winning streak on the line at last-place Stoughton on Friday at 7 p.m. in week seven.
The Vikings (1-5, 0-4 Badger-Small) have lost five in a row, including a 24-14 decision to Monona Grove in week five and last week’s 20-8 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Stoughton, while down from its usual conference-contending standards, is no pushover.
“They have a ton of talent and are big and fast,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “They play aggressive. I’m sure they are going to be pumped up on homecoming.”
Darrick Hill (5.7 yards per rush on 98 carries and four touchdowns) and John Harman (7.1 yards per tote on 44 attempts and five touchdowns) lead a run-oriented Viking attack.
“They are going to try and run behind their big linemen,” Nelson said. “We have to try and make sure we don’t hurt ourselves with penalties and give them free yards.”
Quarterback Isaac Knutson (52 percent completion percentage and 565 passing yards along with three touchdowns, eight interceptions) will be facing a Blackhawk defense that has 10 interceptions this season, holding four of their last five opponents to six points or fewer.
Defensively, Stoughton utilizes a 3-4 scheme.
“Their outside linebackers are good athletes,” Nelson said. “The defensive line is big. Will be important to get push on those guys.”
Fort, which became playoff-eligible for the first time since 2016 last week after beating Division 3 top-ranked Baraboo, is one game ahead of Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Baraboo in the league standings.
“We have to focus on our attitude and energy,” Nelson said.
“When our sideline is loud and engaged, it helps the 11 guys out there on whether we are on offense, defense or special teams. When energy is up and our energy is positive, we can stay focused on the game and not be distracted by some of the things an opponents homecoming can present.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.