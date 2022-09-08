Fort Atkinson’s football team faces Stoughton in its Badger-Small Conference opener on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Youth Night.
The Blackhawks (2-1) held off Beaver Dam 28-24 last week, a result which helps the team’s chances of reaching the playoffs but did not factor into the league standings since it was a crossover matchup.
The Vikings (0-3, 0-1 Badger-Small) have had a rough go of it in 2022. Stoughton was shutout 39-0 versus Monona Grove last week and lost nonconference road games to Oregon and Wisconsin Rapids to open the season.
Stoughton, like as always, has good linemen. Senior Griffin Empey (6-foot-3, 271 pounds) is athletic, strong and tough, according to Fort head coach Nick Nelson, who also noted junior linebacker Joe Wahlin (6-4, 205) as a player who stood out on film.
“Stoughton has some big, tough athletes,” Nelson said. “Wahlin plays middle linebacker in their 4-3 defense, is very athletic and runs sideline to sideline. We’ll have to make sure we are picking him up on blitzes.”
Junior quarterback Ty Fernholz (6-2, 185) leads the Vikings in rushing and passing. Fernholz has breakaway speed and big-play ability.
The Fort-Stoughton rivalry is a fierce one. It’s a safe bet the Vikings have not forgotten last year’s outcome, a 34-28 Fort victory capped by a Hail Mary pass from Carson Baker to Cade Cosson of 34 yards with 20 seconds remaining.
“Stoughton always gets jacked up for Fort Atkinson regardless of the sport,” Nelson said. “We know the emotion and energy will be high on Friday. We have to take care of what we can control.”
The Blackhawks have rushed for 65 and 46 yards, respectively, as a team the last two weeks.
With school in full swing, Nelson wants his bunch to block out the new distractions.
“We want our guys to be a class act Blackhawk in the classroom, hallway and cafeteria during the day,” Nelson said. “As soon as 3:10 p.m. hits, turn into a Blackhawk football player. Be ready to complete and ready to do your job.”
McFarland at Jefferson, 7 p.m., Jefferson High School
Jefferson’s football team will play its long-awaited home opener on Friday night versus McFarland on Youth Night.
The Eagles (1-2, 1-0 RVC) are in search of back-to-back victories while the Spartans (0-3, 0-1) got thumped 36-0 by Rock Valley favorite Monroe last week. McFarland suffered a 23-15 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld in week one before a 45-38 defeat to Lodi in week two.
The Spartans, who lost last years’ matchup 27-21, have a capable signal caller in 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior Cooper Kennedy. His main target once again this season is senior Dadon Gillen (6-2, 192).
“They are a strong team coming off a tough loss to Monroe,” Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. “That’s going to happen when you play the best team in the state. McFarland will be hungry. They have solid athletes and a good quarterback that returns from last year with a good receiver on the outside.
“They use a 3-4 defense with different types of blitzes and will play two high safeties trying to prevent slots from making plays down the field. We have to control the box and make them put another guy in the box so we can beat them over the top with our talented receivers.”
Slotten wants his group to continue improving their craft in all three phases.
“We have to get better at our stuff,” Slotten said. “Once we do our stuff great, it’s going to be fun to see. We want to get off the ball on offense a half second to a second longer, which will result in runs being longer.
“That will also open up more receivers in the passing game. We are going to put in a good week of practice and be ready to compete on Friday night.”
Columbus at Lake Mills, 7 p.m., Lake Mills High School
Lake Mills’ football team hosts Columbus in a rematch of a Level 2 game won by the Cardinals last season.
Division 4 second-ranked Columbus (3-0, 1-0 Capitol) has steamrolled each of its foes this season, including a 75-6 thumping of Big Foot last week.
The L-Cats, who are seeking to bounce back from a 49-35 loss to Edgewood and fell three spots to eighth in the rankings, face another stiff test defensively. The Crusaders were adept at spreading it out, throwing downfield and using their speed on the outside. The Cardinals are a rugged, experienced bunch that enjoys punching you in the mouth with a tough-nosed rushing attack, which stud junior tailback Colton Brunell (6-0, 205) spearheads. He has nine touchdowns and 509 rushing yards already this season after amassing 2,221 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns for a Level 4 team in 2021.
“They are big, strong and physical,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They are no different than last year with lots of guys back. They are a good football team with lots of guys returning.
“Columbus uses 20 or so formations and they run five plays out of them. Their kids know from a gap-scheme standpoint where the running backs are going and they know their individual responsibilities within the offense.
“Brunell runs the football hard. He’s a good athlete and a big kid. We’ve got to play our best defensive game of the year on Friday to stay in it.”
Lake Mills (2-1, 0-1) has been in some high-scoring games this season and averages 41 points per game. The L-Cats are likely going to get six to eight possession in this one and hope to use the Cardinals’ aggressive tendency to their advantage.
“Offensively, I’ve been impressed with how we’ve done the last three weeks,” Huber said. “I think Columbus is one of the best defenses, if not the best defense, in Division 4 statewide.
“They don’t do anything complex or tricky. They have big kids up front in their 3-4. Brunell and Mallani Aragon are middle linebackers who fly around and love to hit people, which is what you want from a middle linebacker standpoint.
“We have to take care of the football offensively. We have to take their aggressiveness and benefit from it on certain things. We’ll take it one play at a time, string things together, get it into the end zone and hopefully make it a football game.”
Big Foot at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m., Lakeside Lutheran High School
The Warriors and Chiefs attempt to avoid 0-2 starts to Capitol Conference play on Friday night.
Big Foot likes to pound the ball on the ground offensively, usually relying on senior tailback Jax Hertel, who is averaging 156 rushing yards with four touchdowns this season.
“Big Foot’s offense features a single back behind the quarterback,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “The QB either gives or keeps. Hertel is exceptional. He’s fast and powerful at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds. We need to get to him early before he gets up a head of steam.”
The Chiefs have shown a 4-4 and 4-3 on tape this season, which is what the Warriors will expect despite having seen a 3-4 in last season’s meeting, a game Lakeside scored a late touchdown in before converting the two-point conversion to win, 51-44.
Bauer’s group will continue emphasizing fundamentals in the practice’s leading up to the contest.
“We’ll continue to pound the fundamentals until we become a better blocking and tackling team,” Bauer said.
Friday’s Area Games
Whitewater (0-3, 0-1 RVC) at Delavan-Darien (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m., Delavan-Darien High School
Horicon/Hustisford (0-3, 0-1 ESC) at Palmyra-Eagle (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m., Palmyra-Eagle High School
Waterloo (2-1, 0-1 ESC) at Cambridge (0-3, 0-1), 7 p.m., Cambridge High School
Cambria-Friesland (3-0, 1-0 Trailways) at Johnson Creek (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m., Johnson Creek High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.