Jack Opperman
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson senior defensive end Jack Opperman sacks Milton senior quarterback Aidan Schoen during a season-opening game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19. The Blackhawks host Stoughton this week.

 Nate Gilbert

Fort Atkinson’s football team faces Stoughton in its Badger-Small Conference opener on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Youth Night.

The Blackhawks (2-1) held off Beaver Dam 28-24 last week, a result which helps the team’s chances of reaching the playoffs but did not factor into the league standings since it was a crossover matchup.

Load comments