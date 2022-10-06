With just two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, it is do-or-die time for several area teams. Another (Lakeside Lutheran) has a chance to take the lead in its conference.
Here’s a rundown of the area games on tap for Week 8.
After last week’s heartbreaking 42-41 loss to DeForest, the path to the postseason is looking bleak for Fort Atkinson, which will look to snap a four-game losing streak at Sauk Prairie on Friday night.
The Blackhawks (2-5, 0-4 in conference) need to win out and hope to secure a waiver from the WIAA to reach the postseason. Fort’s crossover win versus Beaver Dam in week three counts toward playoff eligibility but does not factor into the conference standings.
The Eagles (1-6, 0-4) have lost six straight, including a 28-0 setback versus Monona Grove last week. Sauk, which averages 10 points per game, has perhaps the best lineman in the conference in senior Nolan Vils (6-foot-4, 265 pounds).
“It’s like looking in a mirror,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said of Sauk Prairie. “They have been in every game and have had some injuries and guys in different positions. It’s going to be a tough game.
When Vils touches guys, they go flying. Offensively, they run behind him. Defensively, they try to crush you from the center with him at nose tackle. The Sauk offense runs Wing-T stuff and its defense shows a 3-4 with a bunch of different hybrid components.”
Fort, which was missing seven starters last week, is using a next-man-up mentality.
“There isn’t a team in the state where everyone feels 100 percent,” Nelson said. “We have to stay focused to know what we have to do. We have an outside chance if we win these last two and things fall in place to make it into the dance.
“If we worry about things that far down the road, we’ll lose focus. We will never have to encourage our guys to compete and give great effort. They love playing the game together. For us, it’s about being focused when the opportunity presents itself. We have to be on the right side of those five to six plays.”
Blackhawk junior tailback Mason Dressler, who ran for over 200 yards last week, is now third in the conference with 517 rushing yards on the season. Senior wideout Eli Cosson (548 receiving yards) is second in the league.
Fort has just under 1,000 total yards of offense in the past two weeks combined.
JEFFERSON at EDGERTON
Two desperate Rock Valley teams collide as the Eagles face the Crimson Tide on Friday night, both needing to win out to clinch a playoff berth.
Jefferson (2-5, 2-3 in conference) is fresh off a 17-14 win over Delavan-Darien. The Crimson Tide (2-5, 2-3) fell 52-0 to top-ranked Monroe last week.
The Eagles, who forced six turnovers last week but did not turn many of them into points, want to capitalize when the opportunity presents itself and improve their tackling.
“We are just missing receivers on passing routes and just missing an extra block to spring Drew Peterson,” Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. “The rest of the teams we play want to win out also. It’s basically a playoff game from here on out for both teams we play. Our boys have to make sure we come out and do our stuff right.”
Edgerton’s offense leans in the direction of pass heavy and the team uses two quarterbacks equally. Braden Troeger (349 passing yards) and Cole Langer (335 passing yards) have both played in every game this season and are also each capable runners.
“The big thing is we have to keep guys in front of us and tackle,” Slotten said. “We want to force tough third downs and capitalize on mistakes. We also want to have the pass rush we saw from the Delavan-Darien game carry over to this game.
“Edgerton will try to stop the run. We know that. In the pass game, our quarterbacks and receivers have to make plays. It will take another good week of practice to get our timing down. I know our boys can do it.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN at COLUMBUS
The Warriors (6-1, 4-1 Capitol Conference) are winners of four straight and clinched the program’s sixth consecutive playoff berth by virtue of winning the Slider Bowl, 30-27, versus Lake Mills last week.
Lakeside faces league-leader Columbus (7-0, 5-0) on the road this week and with a victory would move into a share of first place. The second-ranked Cardinals, who beat the Warriors in week nine and Level 1 a season ago, have run roughshod through the conference the last two seasons and are averaging 48 points per game. Columbus scored 21 fourth-quarter to blow out Lodi on the road 42-14 last week in a battle for first place in the conference.
Cardinal junior tailback Colton Brunell has 20 rushing scores and 1,422 rushing yards this season.
“Brunell is the best running back we will face this year,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “He’s very fast, very strong and has great vision and instincts.
“He doesn’t need much room, but he is running behind a great offensive line. They throw the ball often enough and effectively enough to keep you honest.”
The Cardinals, who have yet to allow more than 14 points while holding five opponents to under 10 points, deploy a 3-4 defense.
“The three linemen and inside linebackers are exceptional,” Bauer said. “It’s not going to be easy, but we know that we’ll have to be able to run the ball somewhat effectively to have a chance.
“The fundamentals always need work. We’ll be working on tackling and pad level in particular this week.”
Lakeside senior quarterback Levi Birkholz, the conference’s third-leading rusher with 1,005 yards, has eight of his 15 rushing touchdowns this season the last two weeks. Junior running back Kayden Bou is averaging 5.7 yards per rush and had a season-high 121 rushing yards last week.
Week 8 Area Games
Capitol Conference
Lake Mills (4-3, 2-3) at Beloit Turner (3-4, 1-4)
Eastern Suburban Conference
Markesan (7-0, 5-0) at Cambridge (1-6, 1-4)
Palmyra-Eagle (2-5, 1-4) at Marshall (6-1, 5-0)
Trailways Conference
Johnson Creek (4-4, 3-2) at Deerfield (4-3, 2-3)
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland (4-3, 4-1) at Whitewater (0-7, 0-5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.