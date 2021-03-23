Last season’s recap: For the second straight season, Fort Atkinson was unable to get into the win column, finishing 0-9. The Blackhawks finished 0-7 in the Badger South in 2019 — which was won by Milton and Stoughton.
Coach’s resume: Nick Nelson will be in his first season as the head coach for the Blackhawks.
Top returners: Senior Justice Rueth, along with John Klatt, Jacob Horvatin and Tony Torres all return with multiple-years of varsity experience. Rueth was selected as a conference-honorable mention last season with 18 tackles, six of which were for a loss. Klatt had 25 total tackles to go along with two for loss in 2019, while Horvatin racked up 25 total tackles with five for a loss.
“Their understanding of the speed of the game is important to set expectations for the whole team,” Nelson said.
Fort Atkinson brings back its leading rusher in junior Alec Courtier. As a sophomore Courtier rushed for 491 yards and four touchdowns on 104 attempts.
Junior Drew Evans — who blocked for Courtier on the offensive line — was a Badger South honorable mention alongside Courtier last season.
Departing players: Fort Atkinson lost three all-conference players (honorable mention) to graduation.
“We lost a handful of starters from last season,” Nelson said. “Our goal is to put the best 11 players on the field for each game. There are several juniors and sophomores that are more than capable of stepping up and contributing in big ways alongside our seniors.”
Season thoughts: “Our guys have done an excellent job of looking at the last calendar year with a glass half-full mentality,” Nelson said. “We lost our fall season, but at least we get to play in the spring. Our patience and flexibility will help us prepare for every challenge this spring season presents.”
Jefferson
Last season’s recap: The Eagles went 6-4 overall but bowed in Level 1 of the playoffs with a loss to Lakeside Lutheran. Jefferson placed third in the Rock Valley Conference standings with a 6-3 record.
Coach’s resume: Steve Gee enters his 15th season with the Eagles. Gee owns a 111-63 record overall and a 92-50 mark at Jefferson.
Top returners: Senior offensive lineman Noah Schultz was a first-team conference selection last season. Junior defensive end Brady Lehman tied the team lead for tackles for loss as a sophomore and was a second-team Rock Valley selection.
Lehman collected 34 tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
Other returning starters for the Eagles include seniors Cole Witucki, Josh Gehl, Carson Fairfield, as well as juniors Joel Martin, Nate McKenzie and Brady Gotto.
Departing players: Jefferson lost nine offensive starters and four defensive starters from the 2019 team. The Eagles graduated both of their first-team conference running backs in Jeff Zeh and Dean Neff. The duo combined for 3,144 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns on the ground. Jefferson also graduated Hunter Boettcher — who was a first-team member as a senior.
“Some returning one-way players will have the opportunity to play both ways this spring,” Gee said. “Looking to get a major contribution from nearly all of the juniors. Nine starters lost on offense looks a bit dire, however, I am confident that we have the athletes who can step in and make a positive contribution.”
Season thoughts: “We are very excited about the opportunity to play this spring,” Gee said. “There is a large and athletic junior class who will benefit from the experience. Most importantly this provides an opportunity for the seniors to finish on their owns terms and enjoy five more games of football.”
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: Whitewater finished 1-8 in the Rock Valley Conference with the Whippets’ lone win coming against Clinton.
Coach’s resume: Jason Bleck is in his second season with Whitewater after his first year in 2019.
Top returners: Brock Grosinske got experience at the quarterback position last season as a sophomore, and will look to build on his play this season as a junior. He threw for 483 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.
“Extremely bright and high football IQ kid with great size and athleticism,” Bleck said. “Worked extremely hard in the offseason, gained good experience as a sophomore starting half the season.”
After qualifying for his second-straight state wrestling tournament in the winter, junior Carter Friend looks to bring some physicality to the Whippet defense at linebacker.
“Very physical player, strongest kid on the team, knows how to use his body and strength to his advantage,” Bleck said.
Friend led the Whippets in total tackles last season with 74 and also collected four sacks. Whitewater brings back another experienced linebacker in David Cushman. The senior recorded 46 total tackles in 2019.
“Very smart player, good senior leader, physical player, not afraid to stick his nose in there around guys much bigger than him,” Bleck said.
Jacob Heritage is slotted as a two-way contributor for the Whippets as a wide receiver and defensive back.
“He put on a solid 30 pounds since last season,” Bleck said. “He’s extremely athletic, great hands, has a nose for the ball and loves to compete.”
Heritage caught nine passes for 98 yards and a score last season. On defense, the now Whitewater senior intercepted one pass and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
On the offensive line, the Whippets bring back returning starting linemen in Jonathan Magana and Ben Morales.
Departing players: Despite some key returners, Whitewater lost 14 of its 22 starters from last season — including first-team conference selection and running back Will Leibbrand.
Diego Tovar and Dylan DuClos are set to see a lot of time at defensive back and running back, according to Bleck.
Season thoughts: “Losing 14 of 22 starters is never an easy thing to come back from the following year,” Bleck said. “It may seem like we don’t have much experience, but we do have a lot of guys who have seen the field at the varsity level and are ready to lead this team. The attitude and culture are extremely high with this group and they are excited to play football after a year and a half off. We are the only team in the Rock Valley — Big that did not make the playoffs last year, but that doesn’t phase this group. They are up to the challenge.”
