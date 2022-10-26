Lakeside Lutheran’s football team faces perennial power Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game on Friday at Carroll University.
The fourth-seeded Warriors (8-2) face the top-seeded Crusaders (10-0), who have won five state titles since 2012 including three consecutive from 2018-21. No state tournament was held in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Catholic Memorial and longtime head coach Bill Young have won 25 consecutive games including playoffs and won nonconference games to open the season versus Marquette University and Franklin, which both made it to Level 2 in Division 1.
CMH quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel completes 76 percent of his passes. He’s thrown for 1,303 yards with 16 touchdowns, one interception. Corey Smith (877 rushing yards) and Bennett McCormick (377 receiving yards) are among the players to watch at the skill positions.
“Offensively, they are balanced between run and pass,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They have a huge line and very talented skill position athletes.
“Defensively, they have shown a 3-4 or 4-3. They have great athletes and are very disciplined.”
Lakeside is in Level 2 for the fourth time since 2018. The Warriors are 2-1 in their last three Level 2 outings.
Lakeside knows it’s a big underdog this week.
“We can’t change who we are or what we do, but we’ll just try to get better this week at everything we do so that we can play our best game of the year Friday night,” Bauer said.
LAKE MILLS at LODI
Lake Mills and Lodi renew acquaintances for the second time in three weeks as the teams square off in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game at Lodi High School on Friday.
The third-seeded L-Cats (7-3) face the second-seeded Blue Devils (8-2), who they beat 28-10 at home in week nine.
“The advantages of this scenario are both teams know each other with being in-conference opponents,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We see each other’s film each week. We know what they do schematically well. They know what we do schematically well.
“It becomes about execution now and who is going to make plays and execute better from a turnover and ball security standpoint. It’s two good football teams this week. We made some things happen in the second half and got some turnovers last time. Hopefully we can execute against a well-coached program. It’s going to be a war and a battle.”
Neither side is a stranger to these big games. Lake Mills is playing in its sixth Level 2 matchup since 2016. Before then, the program only had been to Level 2 or further twice (1987 and 1988). The L-Cats are 4-1 in their last five Level 2 outings.
The Blue Devils have missed the postseason just once since 2001 (excluding 2020 when they played during the spring season which did not offer playoffs). Before throttling Platteville last week, Lodi had not won a playoff game since topping Lake Mills in Level 1 in 2018. The Blue Devils were state finalists in 2015 and state champs in 2017.
This season, Lodi junior quarterback Mason Lane, who has thrown for 1,236 yards and ran for 1,253 yards, has been the catalyst offensively. He’s accounted for 29 touchdowns, including 19 on the ground.
“Defensively, we have to read our keys and trust our eyes,” Huber said. “We have to limit their run game starting with Lane. He’s a good athlete and good player. We have to contain him and force a turnover or two.
“On special teams, we have to win the field position battle. We have to establish the run game. They stopped our run and were physical in the box two weeks ago. We need to have good ball security and generate explosive plays like we did last time. If we can do that, hopefully it will be the same result.”
JOHNSON CREEK at CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND
Fourth-seeded Johnson Creek collides with top-seeded C-F in a WIAA Division 7 Level 2 contest on Friday.
The Bluejays (7-4) are seeking the program’s second-ever trip to Level 3. Johnson Creek, which is making its 21st playoff appearance in school history, has only won consecutive postseason games once (1997). Johnson Creek is 1-6 in Level 2 games.
The Hilltoppers are 11-0 and beat the Bluejays on the road, 28-22, on Sept. 9 en route to winning the Trailways Conference title.
In the first meeting, Johnson Creek tied it at 22-all with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining. C-F—on a 15-yard strike from Carter Drews to Trevor Krueger—won it with 22 seconds left. The Bluejays played that game without junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow, who was recovering from appendicitis. Bredlow’s status for this game is not yet known after he left the team’s Level 1 victory over Randolph after a hard hit.
The Hilltoppers, which made three straight Level 3 appearances from 2014-16, are not going to air it out much. Drews has just 420 passing yards on the season compared to 456 rushing yards. Isaac DeYoung (1,202 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns) plus Krueger (1,005 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns) give C-F a potent 1-2 attack in the backfield.
The Bluejays forced eight turnovers last week en route to advancing. In the first meeting with C-F, Johnson Creek lost the turnover battle 5-0.
