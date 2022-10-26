Ben Buxa
Lakeside Lutheran senior defensive lineman Ben Buxa (51) celebrates a safety after sacking Edgewood senior quarterback Mason Folkers (bottom left) during the first quarter of Friday’s WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game at LLHS. The head referee throws a flag on the play for intentional grounding in the end zone, which is enforced on the ensuing kickoff. The Warriors went on to prevail, 23-20. Lakeside faces Catholic Memorial in Level 2 this week.

 Nate Gilbert

Lakeside Lutheran’s football team faces perennial power Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game on Friday at Carroll University.

The fourth-seeded Warriors (8-2) face the top-seeded Crusaders (10-0), who have won five state titles since 2012 including three consecutive from 2018-21. No state tournament was held in 2020 because of COVID-19.

