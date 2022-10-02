JOHNSON CREEK — Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score in Johnson Creek’s 28-22 Trailways Conference win over Fall River/Rio at Glover Field on Friday.
Johnson Creek (4-4, 3-2 in conference) scored a touchdown in all four quarters and never trailed. Bredlow’s 1-yard TD run with two minutes left in the first quarter put the Bluejays up 7-0.
Fall River/Rio (3-5, 2-3) answered on quarterback Matthew Miller’s 2-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the half, but the Bluejays responded two minutes later when Bredlow hit junior receiver Tanner Herman for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Herman had five catches for 42 yards, made all four of his extra point attempts and had an interception on defense.
The Pirates tied the game early in the third quarter on Miller’s 10-yard TD pass to Colin Veith and a two-point conversion pass. The Bluejays regained the lead on a 27-yard scoring run by Bredlow, then made it a two-score game on junior running back Silas Hartz’s 2-yard TD run with seven minutes left in regulation.
Hartz had 19 carries for 109 yards while Bredlow had 24 carries for 108 yards.
Both quarterbacks threw one interception, but the Bluejays won the turnover battle 3-1 by recovering two fumbles.
"Great team effort,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We're battling injuries right now, and our younger kids did a phenomenal job stepping in and playing. Dylan and Silas were outstanding and defensively, we were sound.
“Younger kids who normally wouldn’t be playing on Friday did a great job. I am really proud of those kids and the older kids who were out there supporting them and backing them up. It was a great Youth Football night.”
Hartz led the defense with seven total tackles for the Bluejays, who travel to face Deerfield next Friday.
JOHNSON CREEK 28, FALL RIVER/RIO 22
Fall River/Rio 0 6 8 8 — 22
Johnson Creek 7 7 7 7 — 28
First Quarter
JC — Bredlow 1 run (Herman kick)
Second Quarter
FRR — Miller 2 run (kick failed)
JC — Herman 15 pass from Bredlow (Herman kick)
Third Quarter
FRR — Vieth 10 pass from Miller (Rauls pass from Miller)
JC — Bredlow 27 run (Herman kick)
Fourth Quarter
JC — Hartz 2 run (Herman kick)
FRR — Vieth 9 pass from Miller (Miller run)
Team statistics — First downs, FRR 17, JC 18. Total offense: FRR 310, JC 259. Rushing: FRR 31-202, JC 43-217. Passing: FRR 108, JC 42. Fumbles-lost FRR 2-2, JC 0-0. Penalties: FRR 7-55, JC 1-5
Individual statistics — Rushing: FRR, Richardson 9-93, Treinen 16-80. JC, Bredlow 24-108, Hartz 19-109. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — FRR, Miller 8-14-1, JC Bredlow 5-9-1. Receiving: FRR, Vieth 5-71. JC, Herman 5-42
MARSHALL 54, CAMBRIDGE 20
CAMBRIDGE -- Eastern Suburban Conference co-leader Marshall ran for 409 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-20 rout of host Cambridge, which was playing on its Homecoming night Friday.
Marshall quarterback Collin Petersen had for 136 yards on 11 carries, scoring twice, while adding a passing TD. Ramon Campos contributed 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals averaged 10 yards per rush.
Campos had scores of seven and nine yards in the second quarter sandwiched around a 35-yard Brayden Klubertanz interception return TD to give the Cardinals (6-1, 5-0 in conference) a 35-0 lead at halftime. Klubertanz had 116 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
Cambridge sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman went 18-of-32 for 236 yards with second-half touchdown passes to juniors Cade Nottestad and Marco Damini and was picked off once. Drew Holzhueter added a five-yard rushing TD for the Blue Jays (1-6, 1-4), who had 32 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Holzhueter hauled in six passes for 110 yards and sophomore Keifer Parrish made five grabs totaling 54 yards. Holzhueter, a sophomore, made 11 stops from his linebacker spot.
The Blue Jays host Markesan next week.
MARSHALL 54, CAMBRIDGE 20
Marshall 14 21 12 7 -- 54
Cambridge 0 0 7 13 -- 20
First quarter
M -- Petersen 19 run (Schepp kick)
M -- Jennings 11 pass from Peterson (Schepp kick)
Second quarter
M -- Campos 7 run (Schepp kick)
M -- Klubertanz 35 interception return (Schepp kick)
M -- Campos 9 run (Schepp kick)
Third quarter
C -- Nottestad 7 pass from Buckman (kick good)
M -- Petersen 25 run (kick failed)
M -- Campos 26 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
C -- Holzhueter 5 run (kick failed)
M -- Dominguez 1 run (Schepp kick)
C -- Damini 4 pass from Buckman (kick good)
Team statistics -- Total offense: M 458, C 268; First downs: M 25, C 12; Penalties-yards: M 3-25, C 4-30; Interceptions thrown: M 1, C 1; Fumbles lost: M 0, C 0; Rushing attempts-yards: M 41-409, C 13-32; Passing yards: M 49, C 236.
CLINTON 42, PALMYRA-EAGLE 22
PALMYRA -- Senior quarterback Peyton Bingham rushed for five touchdowns as Clinton spoiled Palmyra-Eagle's homecoming with a 42-22 victory in Eastern Suburban play on Friday.
The Cougars (5-2, 3-2 in conference) led 6-0 after the first quarter courtesy of a 10-yard rushing score by tailback Delroy Vernon Jr. Bingham had touchdown runs of 10 and seven yards in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 22-6 at the half, before adding a 14-yard TD in the third quarter and scores from 11 and nine yards away, respectively, in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Agen returned an interception 35 yards for a TD late in the second quarter for the Panthers (2-5, 1-4), cutting the margin to 14-6. Joey Brown had a seven-yard touchdown run and five-yard TD strike to James Merryfield in the fourth.
Brown finished 19-for-25 for 196 yards. Merryfield caught seven passes for 83 yards, Noah Taylor hauled in eight passes totaling 76 yards and Anton Temple added four catches for 64 yards. P-E managed only 32 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
The Panthers face conference co-leading Marshall on the road next week.
CLINTON 42, PALMYRA-EAGLE 22
Clinton 6 16 6 14 -- 42
Palmyra-Eagle 0 6 0 16 -- 22
First quarter
C -- Vernon Jr. 10 run (run failed)
Second quarter
C -- Bingham 10 run (Bingham run)
PE -- Agen 35 interception return (kick failed)
C -- Bingham 7 (Bingham run)
Third quarter
C -- Bingham 14 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
C -- Bingham 11 run (kick)
PE -- Brown 7 run (Taylor pass from Brown)
C -- Bingham 9 run (kick)
PE -- Merryfield 5 pass from Brown (Brown run)
EVANSVILLE 47, WHITEWATER 21
WHITEWATER -- Quarterback Bennett Keller accounted for five touchdowns as Evansville routed the host Whitewater football team 47-21 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
The Blue Devils (4-3, 4-1 Rock Valley) blew it open right out of the gates with Keller accounting for four first-quarter scores. Keller finished 7 of 11 for 140 yards with four touchdowns passing.
Keller connected with Charlie Braunschweig on a 25-yard pass and Wyatt Klitzman's two-point conversion rush upped the margin to 30-0 in the first quarter.
Wyatt Nelson, who had 13 carries for 104 yards, scored for Evansville in the second quarter from a yard out. Keller connected with Klitzman for a 20-yard scoring strike, pushing the lead to 47-7 in the third quarter.
For the Whippets (0-7, 0-5), who were playing on their homecoming night, quarterback Eli Rodriguez went 12-for-22 for 133 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions. Ivan Gonzalez, who had five catches for 83 yards, caught a six-yard TD in the second quarter and Aaron Porras had rushing scores of one and 41 yards in the second half.
Whitewater hosts McFarland this next week.
EVANSVILLE 47, WHITEWATER 21
Evansville 30 10 7 0 -- 47
Whitewater 0 7 7 7 -- 21
First quarter
E -- Moellenberndt 21 pass from Keller (run failed)
E -- Maves 33 pass from Keller (Klitzman pass from Keller)
E -- Keller 3 run (Maves pass from Keller)
E -- Braunschweig 25 pass from Keller (Klitzman run)
Second quarter
WW -- Gonzalez 6 pass from Rodriguez (Cuellar kick)
E -- Nelson 1 run (Klitzman kick)
E -- Klitzman 32 field goal
Third quarter
E -- Klitzman 20 pass from Keller (Klitzman kick)
W -- Porras 1 run (Cuellar kick)
Fourth quarter
WW -- Porras 41 run (Cuellar kick)
