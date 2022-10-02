Bluejays earn conference win
Buy Now

JOHNSON CREEK — Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score in Johnson Creek’s 28-22 Trailways Conference win over Fall River/Rio at Glover Field on Friday.

Johnson Creek (4-4, 3-2 in conference) scored a touchdown in all four quarters and never trailed. Bredlow’s 1-yard TD run with two minutes left in the first quarter put the Bluejays up 7-0.

Load comments