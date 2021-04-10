MONROE — The Cheesemakers beat the Eagles at their own game as Monroe ran past Jefferson, 23-9, in a Rock Valley Conference game Friday at Monroe High School.
The game featured just 14 passes total, as Monroe ran the ball 39 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson ran for 205 yards on 31 attempts.
With no scores in the first quarter, the Eagles (2-1, 2-1 RVC) got on the board with a field goal from Carson Fairfield with 11 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Cheesemakers (3-0, 3-0) scored just before halftime with a 24-yard touchdown pass.
There was just one score in the third quarter as Monroe extended its lead to 16-3 with a 12-yard touchdown run. A 1-yard touchdown run with 1:57 in the fourth quarter made it 23-3 Cheesemakers.
Nate McKenzie broke out for a 95-yard touchdown run to trim the deficit to 23-9 with 1:08 in the fourth. It would be the final score of the night.
McKenzie finished with 10 carries for 99 yards. Brady Gotto carried the ball six times for 45 yards for Jefferson.
Jesse Heller caught one pass for 37 yards to lead the Eagles in receiving.
Monroe 23, Jefferson 9
Jefferson 3 0 0 6 — 9
Monroe 0 8 8 7
SCORING
Second quarter
J Fairfield 32 kick, 11:04. M Golembiewski 24 pass to Seagraves, 1:05 (two point good)
Third quarter
M Matley 12 run, 8:54 (two point good).
Fourth quarter
M Matley 12 run, 1:57 (kick good). J McKenzie 95 run, 1:08 (two point no good).
STATISTICS
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — J 31-205, M 39-191. Passing yards — J 79, M 48. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — J 4-10-1, M 2-4-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing (Att.-Yds) — J McKenzie 10-99; M Rodebaugh 16-81. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds) — J Fairfield 4-10-79-1; M Golembiewski 2-4-48-0. Receiving (Att.-Yds) — J Heller 1-37, M Seagraves 2-48.
East Troy 28, Whitewater 6
EAST TROY — The Whippets fell in their third straight game as the Trojans topped Whitewater at home Friday night.
The Whippets fall to 0-3 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.