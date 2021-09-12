Fort ball carriers sliced, diced and knifed their way through the defense for five touchdowns and 288 yards.
The Blackhawk defense kept a third straight opponent out of double-figures scoring.
The end result was a 35-6 victory for the Fort Atkinson football team over Sauk Prairie in a Badger-Small Conference game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday.
The Blackhawks (3-1, 2-0 Badger) scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions and took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
“Our offense did well,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “We were really able to throw the ball a little bit to set up the run game, which was led by Evan Dudzek and Alec Courtier. We challenged both those guys and all our ball carriers by telling them if they fell forward, we’re going to win the game. Everyone who touched it continued to fall forward. The offensive line gave them holes to run through.”
Fort’s offense was in sync from the get-go, driving 65 yards on six plays over 2 minutes, 51 seconds to open the game. Senior quarterback Carson Baker hit junior tight end Jack Opperman for a 20-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. Senior running back Evan Dudzek carried it 21 yards on the next snap followed by senior running back Alec Courtier moving the chains again with a pick up of 10 yards. Three plays later, Dudzek found paydirt from three yards out for the first of his three rushing scores to make it 7-0.
Dudzek came up short on a fourth and two carry from the Sauk 31-yard line on the team’s next offensive series.
After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Blackhawks had it at the plus 41-yard line after an Eagle punt traveled just 10 yards.
“Right now, our defense is playing together as a unit,” Nelson said of a group that’s surrendered 15 combined points during the team’s three-game win streak. “The front seven is working together to take gaps away. The secondary is communicating well and covering routes.
“A lot of credit goes to defensive coordinator Randy Ridout. Our guys are listening to the coaches and fixing mistakes. It’s fun to watch defense when guys are working together.”
First-down grabs by Opperman (12 yards) and Courtier (18 yards) set up another scoring chance. Courtier, who had it 18 times for 85 yards, plunged in from a yard out to double the lead less than a minute into the second quarter.
Sauk (0-4, 0-2) had a big pass play on its next drive but proceeded to turn it over on downs at the Fort 36-yard line.
There, the home team began engineering another TD drive. Junior wide receiver Eli Cosson gained 12 yards on a run to open the series followed two plays later by senior wide receiver Nolan Zachgo gaining 22 on a reverse. A few plays later, Baker rolled out of the pocket, made a man miss and dove with the ball extended in both hands to just cross the goal line for a nine-yard score, upping the lead to 21-0.
Blackhawk senior linebacker Logan Recob put a quick end to the Eagles’ first drive of the second stanza with a sack on third down. Senior Cade Cosson gave the offense a short field by returning the punt down the right sideline to the SP 25-yard line.
Dudzek scored five players later from a yard away.
Early in the fourth, Baker had a pass that deflected off a receivers hands intercepted by senior defensive back Damien Wright-Rodriguez, who returned it near midfield before a penalty on the return moved it back to the Sauk 32-yard line. Wright-Rodriguez caught a 38-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Jackson Breunig and then an 11-yard TD on a slant. Fort senior Jacob Ashland blocked the extra point try.
Fort then pounced on an onside kick attempt at its own 46-yard line. A couple plays later, Dudzek, who had six carries for 75 yards, put an exclamation mark on the night’s festivities with a 49-yard score off tackle for the final margin.
“Evan’s a strong runner and always has that capability to break one,” Nelson said. “He broke a tackle and was off to the races.”
Fort had 390 yards of offense, finishing with 288 rushing yards on 48 carries, good for six yards per tote. Sauk ran it 20 times for 60 yards.
Baker was 11-for-15 passing for 102 yards with a pair of interceptions.
The Blackhawks travel to face Portage on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“Been telling the guys that the best teams find something to improve on each week,” Nelson said. “It’s a short week going up to Portage. We know this game is going to be as big of a challenge as we have this year.”
FORT ATKINSON 35, SAUK PRAIRIE 6
Sauk Prairie 0 0 0 6 — 6
Fort Atkinson 7 14 7 7 — 35
Scoring plays
FA — Dudzek 3 run (E. Cosson kick)
FA — Courtier 1 run (E. Cosson kick)
FA — Baker 9 run (E. Cosson kick)
FA — Dudzek 1 run (E. Cosson kick)
SP — H. Breunig 11 pass to Wright-Rodriguez (kick failed)
FA — Dudzek 49 run (E. Cosson kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: SP 202, FA 390; Rushing att.-yards: SP 20-60, FA 48-288; Penalties-yards: SP 4-30, FA 3-25; First downs: SP 9, FA 23.
