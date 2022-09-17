Blackhawks lose to Portage

PORTAGE -- Playing without its starting quarterback and running back, Fort Atkinson's football team fell to host Portage 26-14 in a Badger Small game on Friday.

The Warriors had a 207-108 advantage in rushing yards and won the turnover battle 2-0 versus a Fort team which did not have the services of senior quarterback Dane Brost and junior tailback Mason Dressler.

Load comments