WEST BEND -- When the Blackhawks defeated the Spartans in week two last season, the win snapped a 13-game home losing streak that dated back to 2017.
On Thursday night, the tables were turned.
West Bend West defeated the visiting Fort Atkinson football team 18-0 and in the process snapped a 37-game losing streak dating back to 2017.
The Spartans (1-1) were in command from the get-go.
West Bend forced a fumble on Fort's first series and paid the turnover off with a touchdown as senior quarterback Brendyn Grass found senior wide receiver Nolan Wulf for a 17-yard score late in the first quarter. The point after was no good.
The Fort offense, which had four pre-snap penalties in the first quarter, went three and out after senior quarterback Dane Brost was sacked on third down.
The Spartans -- buoyed by a 20-yard catch and run by Wulf -- quickly got into Blackhawk territory. There, Grass connected with junior wideout Kade Rossebo for a 40-yard TD over the top, pushing the margin to 13-0 with 9 minutes, 26 seconds left until halftime. Grass, operating with a clean pocket, found Rossebo, who was pretty well covered on the play.
Fort (1-1) tried a reverse handoff on the ensuing kick but the ballcarrier tripped at the team's 10-yard line. Three plays later things quickly turned from bad to worse for the Blackhawks, who turned it over three times on the night after not giving it away once last week versus Milton, as Fort fumbled at around the 25-yard line.
The Spartans lined up to go for a fourth and manageable but were gifted a first down when a Fort player committed an encroachment penalty. After three plays generated very little, Rossebo converted a 28-yard field goal.
The Blackhawks pushed it to the Spartans' 20-yard line late in the first half but didn't come away with anything to show for it. Brost was tackled in bounds on a scramble with 16 seconds left and no timeouts remaining. Fort got off a final play, which was doomed early on when the snap momentarily got away from Brost and hit the deck. A host of Spartans tackled the Fort quarterback for a half-ending sack several seconds later.
The Blackhawks got a stop to open the second half but were pinned inside their own 10 after an effective punt. Two plays later, an errant snap rolled into the back of the end zone, where Brost covered it up but was quickly greeted by a handful of West Bend players for a safety and the final margin.
Fort senior defensive back Tyler Hartman made a team-leading 9.5 tackles. Senior defensive back Braeden Sayre contributed nine tackles and senior linebacker Einrich Otte had seven tackles, including two for a loss.
Fort hosts Beaver Dam next Friday.
WEST BEND WEST 18,
FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort 0 0 0 0 -- 0
West Bend 6 10 2 0 -- 18
First quarter
WBW -- Wulf 17 pass from Grass (kick failed)
Second quarter
WBW -- Rossebo 40 pass from Grass (Barrett kick)
WBW -- Rossebo 28 field goal
Third quarter
WBW -- Safety
Team statistics
Total offense: FA 102, WBW 249; Passing yards: FA 56, WBW 125; Rushing attempts-yards: FA 21-46, WBW 42-124; Penalties-yards: FA 7-45, WBW 5-35; Fumbles-lost: FA 2-2, WBW 1-0; Interceptions thrown: FA 1, WBW 0; Time of possession: FA 15:37, WBW 32:23; First downs: FA 5, WBW 14.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp.-att.-yds) -- FA: Brost (7-14-56), WBW: Grass (7-11-125); Rushing (att.-yds) -- FA: Dressler 10-54, WBW: Van Laanen 30-121; Receiving (rec.-yds) -- FA: Cosson 3-44, Wulf 3-42, Rossebo 1-40, McAndrews 1-27
