The Vikings played with a hunger one would expect from a team seeking its first victory.
The Blackhawks did a lot of positive things, especially early on, and built a double-digit lead. In the end, Fort came up a play short.
Mason Marggi caught a touchdown in overtime and Stoughton recovered a fumble to seal a 28-21 come-from-behind victory over the Fort Atkinson football team in a Badger-Small game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium Friday.
The Blackhawks regained possession at their own 44-yard line with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in regulation and two timeouts to spare. Senior quarterback Dane Brost took off on a scramble, evaded a defender in the backfield before racing for what would have been a gain of 40 yards. A block in the back penalty downfield, though, pushed the ball back to the Stoughton 35 with 53.2 seconds remaining. Brost, who took a hard fall on the play, left shaken up and did not return.
Blackhawk sophomore quarterback Rocco Foelker, in his first varsity action, took a sack on first down but bounced back nicely to hit junior wideout Will Chapman for a 13-yard gain on third and 16. With 20.4 seconds left, Fort sent out senior placekicker Eli Cosson for a 44-yard try. Cosson's boot had plenty of leg but just missed wide right.
The Vikings nearly gave the ball right back on a fumble by junior quarterback Ty Fernholz. A Fort lineman had a chance to pounce on the loose ball but could not gain possession before a Viking player slid in to grab it. Two incompletions later, it was time for overtime.
There, Stoughton, starting at its own 25-yard line in an OT format similar to college, wasted little time taking its first lead of the night. Fernholz scrambled around the edge for a 13-yard gain to get it inside the 10. Two plays later, Fernholz was flushed out of the pocket to his right and connected with Marggi, a senior receiver, for a seven-yard TD.
Blackhawk junior tailback Mason Dressler, who ran it 19 times for 113 yards and two scores, ran it for five yards on Fort's first play. Dressler fumbled on second down as a Stoughton defender raked the ball free, sending it airborne and into the waiting arms of junior linebacker Joe Wahlin to end it on the game's lone turnover.
The Vikings get revenge after losing at home on a Hail-Mary pass last year while the Blackhawks (2-2, 0-1 Badger Small) were left wondering what could have been.
Fort opened the game with the ball, marching 10 plays in 64 yards over 5:56 to lead 7-0 on a 1-yard run by Dressler, who followed his blockers right for the score. Dressler had a 19-yard run and Cosson, who caught seven passes for 68 yards, had a first-down grab over the middle earlier on the series.
Following a Stoughton punt early in the second quarter, the Blackhawks retained possession at their own 26 and proceeded to use 6:41 off the clock over nine plays to double their lead on a Dressler 6-yard TD. Facing third down early in the drive, Cosson hauled in a catch over the middle for 32 yards. Dressler scored six plays later on a 4th-and-1.
Stoughton (1-3, 1-1) scored its third touchdown of the season to cut the deficit to 14-7 at the break. Jay Johnson caught a 47-yard pass down the right sideline to set up the scoring threat. On 4th-and-9, Schipper hauled in a 13-yard TD.
The Vikings got the ball out of the locker room and eight plays later knotted it at 14 apiece on a 32-yard strike to Wahlin, who was left open downfield.
Fort's offense looked poised suddenly in a tie game, utilizing 12 plays over 6:37 to go 76 yards to snatch the lead -- and momentum -- back. Senior tight end Logan Kees gained 21 yards on a crossing route and Cosson added a 16-yard grab on a quick hitter to the outside. With 1:29 left in the third, senior running back Tyler Narkis plowed in straight ahead from 4 yards to make it 21-14.
Stoughton countered again on its ensuing drive, scoring a TD for the third straight possession after two empty trips to open the game. After two third-down conversions by the Vikings, Schipper rushed in from 29 yards, pushing the score to 21-all.
Fort was well-positioned on its next drive to score the go-ahead points in one way or another. Senior tight end Jack Opperman had a 20-yard catch on third down to get the drive rolling. Kees ran it for another first and Chapman, who dropped an uncontested deep ball in the first half which would have been a big play and potentially a touchdown, made a tough grab on the sideline for 11 yards, moving the sticks once more. Narkis then plowed through the middle to get it to the Stoughton 11.
With just over three minutes left, Fort elected to go for it on 4th-and-5 from the 5-yard line. However, on play which broke down quickly, Brost scrambled for no gain. The 22-yard field goal try would have come from an awkward angle on the right hashmark.
Stoughton did pick up one first down on a 23-yard burst by Fernholz, who had 12 carries for 86 yards while throwing three touchdowns on 12-of-24 passing for 161 yards, but then punted it away.
Fort came up empty on the aforementioned drive starting with 1:13 left and despite amassing 380 total yards, including 224 on the ground while averaging 5.5 yards per carry, were left thinking what could have been.
Brost finished 15-for-22 passing for 156 yards, adding 10 carries for 63 yards, for the Blackhawks, who had 31:19-16:41 edge in time of possession.
Fort travels to face Portage this Friday.
STOUGHTON 28, FORT 21 (OT)
Stoughton 0 7 7 7 7 -- 28
Fort 7 7 7 0 0 -- 21
First quarter
FA -- Dressler 1 run (Cosson kick)
Second quarter
FA -- Dressler 6 run (Cosson kick)
S -- Schipper 13 pass from Fernholz (Bonti kick)
Third quarter
S -- Wahlin 32 pass from Fernholz (Bonti kick)
FA -- Narkis 3 run (Cosson kick)
Fourth quarter
S -- Schipper 29 run (Bonti kick)
Overtime
S -- Marggi 7 pass from Fernholz (Bonti kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: S 323, FA 380; Passing yards: S 161, FA 156; Rushing attempts-yards: S 29-162, FA 41-224; Penalties-yards: S 2-20, FA 3-25; Fumbles-lost: S 1-0, FA 1-1; Interceptions thrown: S 0, FA 0; First downs: S 17, FA 21.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp.-att.-yds-TD-int) -- S: Fernholz 12-24-161-3-0, FA: Brost 15-22-156-0-0; Rushing (attempts-yards) -- S: Fernholz 12-86, Schipper 14-73; FA: Dressler 19-113, Brost 10-63; Receptions-yards: S: Marggi 5-47, Johnson 1-47, Wahling 1-32; FA: Cosson 7-68, Kees 2-32, Opperman 3-31, Chapman 3-25; Total tackles -- S: Empey 12, Sarbacker 8, Suddeth 7, Wahlin 5, Nisius 5; FA: Otte 8, Hartman 6, Sayre 3.5, Narkis 3, Brantmeier 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.