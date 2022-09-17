Cheesemakers beat Eagles
MONROE -- Keatin Sweeney and Alex Hernandez combined for 318 rushing yards and six touchdowns as Monroe topped the visiting Jefferson football team 53-15 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.

The Cheesemakers (5-0, 3-0 RVC) scored 27 first-quarter points and led 41-9 at halftime. Hernandez, who scored on runs of 21 and 25 yards in the first quarter, had 116 yards on 10 totes. Sweeney, who had first-half rushing scores of 49, 17, 52 and three yards, totaled 202 yards on 12 attempts.

