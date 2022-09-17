MONROE -- Keatin Sweeney and Alex Hernandez combined for 318 rushing yards and six touchdowns as Monroe topped the visiting Jefferson football team 53-15 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
The Cheesemakers (5-0, 3-0 RVC) scored 27 first-quarter points and led 41-9 at halftime. Hernandez, who scored on runs of 21 and 25 yards in the first quarter, had 116 yards on 10 totes. Sweeney, who had first-half rushing scores of 49, 17, 52 and three yards, totaled 202 yards on 12 attempts.
Monroe, which is the No. 1 ranked team in Division 3, ran it 33 times for 497 yards, averaging over 15 yards per carry.
Jefferson junior tailback Drew Peterson had a 65-yard touchdown late in the first half and senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone connected with senior wideout Paden Phillips for a 53-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter.
The game was a rematch of last season's Level 3 matchup won by Monroe 28-14.
The Eagles (1-4, 1-2) return home to face Evansville this week.
MONROE 53, JEFFERSON 15
Jefferson 6 3 0 6 -- 15
Monroe 27 14 12 0 -- 53
First quarter
M -- Hernandez 21 run (Brukwicki kick)
M -- Sweeney 49 run (Brukwicki kick)
M -- Sweeney 17 run (Brukwicki kick)
M -- Hernandez 25 run (kick failed)
J -- Peterson 65 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
M -- Sweeney 52 run (Brukwicki kick)
M -- Sweeney 3 run (Brukwicki kick)
J -- Frank 39 field goal
Third quarter
M -- Wyss 43 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
J -- Phillips 53 pass from Whitstone (kick failed)
