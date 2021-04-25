BEAVER DAM — In a memorable season, Tony Torres appropriately made a play that will be hard to forget.
Torres returned an 82-yard kickoff for a touchdown to lift Fort Atkinson to a 28-21 victory over Beaver Dam in a nonconference football game on Friday night.
“I have to give a lot of credit to a couple of our coaches, Dave Falkavage and Tim Baldry,” Fort Atkinson head coach Nick Nelson said. “They suggested after Beaver Dam recovered an onside we put our hands team out there. Tony isn’t usually our deep return guy, but before we ran out there coach Baldry yelled at him, ‘Just be ready, just in case.’ Tony was ready.”
Torres’ 82-yard strike came with 4 minutes, 2 seconds left in the game and followed a game-tying 93-yard touchdown pass from Beaver Dam.
“Tony is a hard working, tough kid,” Nelson said “He has grown and matured so much during the four years he has been in our program.
“You are just happy when kids like that get a moment they’ll remember forever.”
Memorable is a good way to describe Torres’ play, as well as Fort Atkinson’s season. The strange shortened-spring season saw the Blackhawks win their first game in 1,268 days. Fort was scheduled to play five games this season, but had to cancel its second and third contests after COVID protocols.
Nelson — in his first year as the head coach — led the Blackhawks to their first winning season since 2016 with a 2-1 record.
“Talking with the coaching staff after the game we all felt this season was a blur,” Nelson said. “So many different challenges the spring presented — although it was only a five-game season — it felt like we went through the grind of a full year. Then you think about those seniors and wish you could have a few more practices and competitions with them. This team has helped set the expectations moving forward. The players are great leaders and it is a privilege to be a part of a great group of young men. In years past only a few teams get to win their final game. I hope our players never forget how special that is.”
A Drew Evans fumble recovery, a Mason Brandl interception and a pair of Alec Courtier rushing touchdowns help the Blackhawks to a 14-0 halftime lead.
“We were able to capitalize on some turnovers in the first half,” Nelson said. “Our defense has done a great job this season of setting us up for success.
“Our offense was able to control the line of scrimmage. Alec Courtier, Einrich Otte, Cade Cosson, and Evan Dudzek ran hard. As a team we were really playing well together.”
The Golden Beavers got on the scoreboard with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter with a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Courtier — who rushed 18 Carries for 98 yards — made it three rushing touchdowns on the night with an 11-yard score with 6:09 until the fourth.
That made it 21-7 Blackhawks.
But Beaver Dam scored late in the third quarter before tying the contest with a 93-yard pass with just over four minutes to play.
Then, Torres happened.
“I think what will stand out for me is the fact this was our seniors last game as Fort Atkinson Blackhawks,” Nelson said. “It was the first time we were able to play under Friday night lights, the first time our guys were able to wear their jerseys to school on the actual game day and it was the first time we were allowed to play in front of a small, but still loud, student section. I give our seniors a lot of credit for handling the adversity of the last year. They have had so much taken away, yet they have focused on the positives. There were a lot of firsts last night. A great final send off for those guys.”
