Football is a game of triumph and heartbreak. The Blackhawks have experienced plenty of the former over the past six weeks. On Friday, they were dealt a dose of the latter.
Kolton Schaller connected with Landon Ellestad on a 21-yard game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left, sending Mount Horeb/Barneveld past the Fort Atkinson football team 18-12 in a Badger-Small game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium for Senior Night.
The Vikings (7-1, 5-1 Badger-Small) and Blackhawks (6-2, 5-1) are tied atop the conference standings with one regular-season game remaining, both needing wins next week to clinch a share of the league.
“You have to get knocked down to build yourself back up,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “Everything we’ve worked for is still in front of us. Ours kids, through hard work, have earned the opportunity to compete for their goals. Hopefully we can reflect, learn and get better.”
MH/B used 12 plays over 2 minutes, 12 seconds to navigate 80 yards on its final drive. Wyatt Denu had catches of 13 and 12 yards to move it into plus territory, moving the chains again on a reception that took it to the Fort 18-yard line. After Schaller threw incomplete on first down, senior linebacker Triston Hanson had tackle for loss on second down, resulting in 3rd down and 13 from the 21-yard line. There, Schaller stepped up in the pocket and was flushed slightly to his left before hitting Ellestad in the corner of the end zone.
“We had good pressure and good coverage,” Nelson said. “Their guy made a play. Kids competed until the very end.
“After last week being on the good side of it, the break just didn’t go our way.”
The Blackhawks, who had a six-game win streak snapped and won on senior Cade Cosson’s catch on a ‘Hail-Mary’ pass as time expired at Stoughton a week ago, were looking for the program’s first league title since 2003.
“Told the team this season isn’t going to be defined by games we win and games we lose,” Nelson said. “People are going to remember us from our attitude, energy and effort. Can’t ask for better effort. Our guys left everything out there. This will bring us closer together. We’ll look to block out distractions moving forward and reach our goals that are still in front of us.”
Fort, which is ranked eighth in the Division 3 Coaches Poll, had a golden opportunity to strike first on the game’s opening drive, which went 14 plays and lasted 7:52. Senior running back Alec Courtier had scampers of 11 and 14 yards, setting up first-and-goal from the MH/B 10-yard line. Four plays later, the Vikings stuffed a run from the three-yard line on fourth down.
MH/B, which held a 346-193 edge in total offense, was unfazed starting its first offensive drive from the shadow of its end zone, popping off a pair of five-yard runs before Tyler Buechner converted a 4th and 1 play from the team’s 23-yard line. Later in the drive, Schaller had a 15-yard run to move it to the red zone. Four plays later and faced with 4th and 4 from the four-yard line, Buechner found paydirt on a rush to cap a 17-play, 97-yard drive over 7:50. Riley Schellpfeffer’s point after clanged off the right upright leaving the score 6-0 with 8:18 left until halftime.
“MH/B did a good job controlling the ball on offense,” Nelson said. “We didn’t have many possessions. Their defensive line was stout, and it was tough to get a push up front. Credit to their defensive coaches as they tried to take away some of the things we like doing. We still gained some yards but just couldn’t really get into a rhythm.”
Fort’s ensuing drive started at its own 46-yard line after Hanson pounced on a squib kick. Courtier had a rumbling seven-yard gain on 4th and 2 from the plus 32-yard line. On the next play, senior quarterback Carson Baker hit junior tight end Logan Kees, who was wide open for a 25-yard TD. Senior Mason Brandl’s point after missed, knotting things at 6 with 3:59 left in the second after a nine-play drive lasting four minutes.
The Vikings, who are ranked 10th in the D3 poll, offered up a quick answer, marching 60 yards on six plays to snatch the lead back. Buechner had a 15-yard run, Ethan Steinhoff a 25-yard grab before Schaller scored on an eight-yard rush. Senior defensive lineman Drew Evans stuffed the two-point attempt, resulting in a 12-6 affair.
A facemask wiped out a nice return on the ensuing kick by senior Ryan Acosta, backing Fort up to its 14-yard line. Buechner then stepped in front of Cosson for an interception on a deep route with less than 30 seconds left before the half. MH/B threw four incomplete passes before the first-half clock struck double zeros.
MH/B turned it over on downs to open the second stanza with senior defensive back Jacob Ashland defending Steinhoff on a fourth-down incompletion from the Blackhawk 18-yard line.
Both teams then traded three-and-outs. Fort senior defensive lineman Sheldon Burnett had a tackle for loss on second down and a sack on third down to disrupt the Viking drive.
A low punt next gave Fort the ball at the Viking 46. Courtier, who had 16 carries for 70 yards, picked up two yards on fourth and 1 from the 37. After a first-down sack led to a loss of 10, senior running back Evan Dudzek picked up 28 yards on a reception down the sideline. Three plays later, Courtier caught a two-yard TD with 7:31 left in the third. Brandl’s PAT was blocked, squaring things at 12.
The Vikings drove into Fort territory but turned it over on downs when a Schaller pass intended for Steinhoff, who had five catches for 65 yards, sailed out of bounds at the 31-yard line.
Fort regained possession with 3:32 left in the game. The Blackhawks took a second-down sack before punting it away, leading to MH/B’s game-winning drive. Fort ran two plays with under 10 seconds left but couldn’t get it past midfield.
“Games like this are decided by the little things like playing low and wrapping up on tackling,” Nelson said. “Realistically, when you have two good teams playing late in the season, it comes down to fundamentals you put in in August. We won some. They won some.”
Fort’s four-year players continue to leave their mark on the program
“Really love this whole group,” Nelson said. “They’ve done an awesome job of embracing the younger guys and leading by example. They competed to the very end.”
Baker finished 11-for-15 for 111 yards with two touchdowns, one interception. Schaller went 16-for-29 for 172 yards, adding 11 carries for 47 yards. Buechner ran it 21 times for 76 yards and Denu had eight catches for 72 yards.
Dudzek made nine tackles while Ashland and senior linebacker Logan Recob had eight. Burnett had three TFLs.
Fort travels to face Monona Grove this week while MH/B hosts Reedsburg.
FORT ATKINSON 18, MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD 12
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0 12 0 6 — 18
Fort Atkinson 0 6 0 6 — 12
Scoring plays
MH/B – Buechner 4 run (kick failed)
FA – Kees 24 pass from Baker (kick failed)
MH/B – Schaller 9 run (run failed)
FA – Courtier 2 pass from Baker (kick failed)
MH/B – Ellestad 21 pass from Schaller (kick failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: MH/B 346, FA 193; Passing yards: MH/B 172, FA 111; Rushing attempts-yards: MH/B 38-174, FA 29-82; Penalties-yards: MH/B 4-25, FA 5-40; Fumbles-lost: MH/B 0-0, FA 0-0; Interceptions thrown: MH/B 0, FA 1; First downs: MH/B 23, FA 12.
