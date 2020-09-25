LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran offense racked up 34 points in its season opener, but it was the defense head coach Paul Bauer wanted to talk about after the game.
The Warriors nearly shutout Racine St. Catherine's in their 34-6 season-opening victory Friday night at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
"The defense I thought was pretty stout, especially against the run game," Bauer said. "Then they played the pass well."
The Warriors (1-0) intercepted St. Cat's quarterback John Perugini three times on the night. Lakeside held the Angels (0-1) scoreless for the first 44 minutes, 30 seconds of the game.
Offensively, Lakeside was led by running back Micah Cody, who rushed for touchdowns of 87 and 54 in the first half to help the Warriors out to a 20-0 halftime advantage.
The senior ran for his 87-yard touchdown for the first points of the contest. Cody stumbled near midfield, but found his balance and raced his way into the end zone to make it 7-0 Lakeside with 2:12 left in the first quarter.
"I was kind of scared I was going to fall," Cody said with a chuckle.
After a three-and-out, the Warriors ran a single play to finish out the first quarter. Cody struck again with the first play of the second frame.
This time it was a 54-yard rushing touchdown to put Lakeside Lutheran up 13-0.
"Just the quarterback making good reads, the line making good blocks and it all just came together," Cody said regarding the two scores.
Cody rushed for 157 of the Warriors' 329 rushing yards on seven carries.
"He's surprisingly fast for a big kid," said Bauer of the 6-foot, 196-pound tailback.
Senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman connected with senior tight end John O'Donnell up the middle for a 33-yard strike with 7:02 left until halftime to put the Warriors up 20-0.
O'Donnell led Lakeside in receptions (four) and receiving yards (76). Chesterman finished the night an efficient 6-10 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Lakeside would take the 20-0 advantage into the locker room.
The Warriors picked off Perugini — a sophomore — twice on the Angels' first two drives of the game. It was senior defensive back Tersony Vater picking off Perugini the first drive of the game, and junior defensive back Jameson Schmidt intercepting the St. Cat's quarterback during the Angels' second possession.
St. Catherine's got a little bit of momentum by forcing —and recovering — a fumble from the first play from scrimmage to start the second half. But, another Perugini interception derailed the drive.
This time it was sophomore linebacker Levi Birkholz taking it away.
Midway through the third quarter, it looked like the Angels were going to have their first real momentum shifter.
St. Cat's big-play wide receiver Jameer Barker caught a pass in the middle of the field from the Warrior 42-yard line and raced all the way to the goal line.
Before Barker could get past the goal line, the senior wideout was stripped by Vater, who recovered the ball in the end zone. The play would of cut the Warrior lead to two possessions and came with 5:46 left in the third.
"That was the first play we gave up that could of shifted the momentum," Bauer said. "I thought the kid was going to score, lo and behold he (Vater) got him right before and stripped the ball. I would have to think that was a very deflating moment for them."
The Warriors struck with just over a minute left in the quarter with a 37-yard reverse score from senior Brendan McKenna to continue to deflate the Angels.
St. Catherine's was forced to punt just before the end of the third quarter and Vater returned it 80 yards for another touchdown to make it 34-0 Warriors heading into the fourth.
The Angels scored their only points of the contest with 3:30 left in fourth when Perugini used his legs for a 35-yard score.
When the Warriors struck Friday, they did so quickly. Lakeside's five-scoring drives took a grand total of 4:59. Lakeside made the option look hard to stop most of game, but also had a few mishaps, fumbling it eight times and losing three of them.
"We put the ball on the grass a lot tonight, which we can't afford to do," Bauer said.
Despite the mistakes, it's hard to beat football on a fall Friday.
"Just exciting to be playing football, that's for sure," Bauer said.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 34, ST. CATHERINE'S 6
St. Cat's 0 0 0 6 — 6
Lakeside 7 13 14 0 — 34
Scoring plays
First quarter
LL — Cody 87 run (kick good)
Second quarter
LL — Cody 54 run (kick failed)
LL — O'Donnell 33 pass from Chesterman (kick good)
Third quarter
LL — McKenna 37 run (kick good)
LL — Vater 80 punt return (kick good)
Fourth quarter
RC — Perugini 35 run (two point failed)
Team statistics
Total offense — RC 258, LL 428. Passing yards — RC 112, LL 99 Rushing yards — RC 146, LL 329. Penalties — RC 7-35, LL 4-40. Fumbles-lost RC 1-1, 8-3. First downs — RC 8, LL 16
Individual leaders
Passing (comp-att-yds-TD-int) — RC Perugini 9-21-112-0-3; LL Chesterman 6-10-99-1-0. Rushing (att-yds-TD) — RC Cobb 22-86-0; LL Cody 7-159-2, McKenna 2-44-1. Receiving (rec-yds-TD) — RC Barker 5-88-0; LL O'Donnell 4-76-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.