WAUNAKEE — The Fort Atkinson prep football team faced a monumental challenge in Week 2 of the alternate spring season on Thursday, as the Blackhawks hit the road for a clash with 2019 WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Waunakee.
The Warriors proved to have too much firepower in a 57-0 victory at Warrior Stadium.
“We had a lot of positives that we can come away with in this game,” Fort Atkinson coach Nick Nelson said. “Waunakee is a heck of a team. Their team speed is something to be admired. They are at a level that we want to get to with hard work. There are a lot of things we can improve on and good things we can build off of.”
It was the 300th career victory for Warrior coach Pat Rice.
The Blackhawks came into the contest looking to open the season with back-to-back wins since winning their first five contests during the 2013 campaign.
“We need to continue to move forward and not dwell on the negatives,” Nelson said.
Waunakee scored on its first six possessions of the game and led 43-0 at halftime.
“They have a lot of special players with incredible speed,” Nelson said. “You have to tip your cap to them.”
On their first drive of the game, the Warriors got a 14-yard touchdown pass from Quentin Keene to Andrew Keller.
Waunakee then took advantage of a turnover deep in Fort Atkinson territory to set up its second touchdown, a 3-yard scoring run by Caden Nelson.
On their third drive of the game, the Warriors drove 81- yards in nine plays. Michael Gnorski capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run.
Waunakee added the two-point conversion to go up 22-0 with 30 seconds to go in the first quarter.
The Warriors added to the lead on their first play of the fourth drive. Isaac Schaaf caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Keene.
The lead grew to 36-0 following Keene’s third touchdown pass of the game. He hooked up with Ben Farnsworth on a 26-yard scoring strike with 8:29 left in the first half.
Keene continued his hot night with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Peter James late in the first half.
Fort Atkinson had a chance for some possible points after James Vandermause recovered a fumble with 50 seconds remaining in the first half. But, the Blackhawks ran out of time.
The Warriors put the game away witch touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half.
Adam Ginos opened the scoring in the second half with a 14-yard touchdown run.
Waunakee capped off its scoring with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cody Nelson to Carter Lory.
The Warriors finished the game with 364 yards of total offense, while holding Fort Atkinson to 73.
Caden Nelson led Waunakee with 45 yards rushing on seven carries, while Keene was 5-of-6 passing for 96 yards and four touchdowns.
Alec Courtier paced Fort Atkinson’s rushing attack with 27 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Carson Baker was 3-of-9 passing for seven yards.
The Blackhawks will be back on the road next week. They will take on Mount Horeb in DeForest at 12 p.m. on April 10.
“We are thankful that we get an opportunity to compete this spring,” Nelson said. “Our seniors deserve each one of these games. It is an opportunity for everyone to compete and get better.”
