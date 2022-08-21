Blue Jays lose to Belleville
Buy Now

BELLEVILLE — Four second-quarter touchdowns sunk the Blue Jays as Cambridge’s football team lost 44-7 to host Belleville on Friday to open the season.

“They’re really experienced, they had a great run last year and they got some guys that are really talented,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “It’s just a struggle playing sophomores against seniors.”

Load comments