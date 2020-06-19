Races scheduled to take place at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, June 20, were canceled due to the threat of "long lasting rain showers" throughout the afternoon and evening, according to a news release from the Speedway Friday morning.
The racing season will reconvene on Saturday, June 27.
The season originally was delayed multiple weeks due to the threat of spreading coronavirus. The track has made provisions to account for the threat of spreading the disease.
