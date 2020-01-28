The Fort Atkinson Wall of Fame will induct three new members on Friday, Jan. 31, in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the Fort Atkinson High School auditorium.
The inductees — Roger Rumppe, John Aufderhaar and Dennis Stannard — will be recognized during the ceremony and again before the starting lineups are announce for the boys basketball game between Fort Atkinson and Madison Edgewood. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
Rumppe served as head coach of the boys swim team for 25 years and boasts eight sectional titles on his resume. He had more than 65 state qualifiers, four individual state qualifiers and two relay teams win state.
Aufderhaar was a 1973 Fort Atkinson graduate, who lettered in boys basketball and football three times as well as tennis four times. Aufderhaar was the 1972 MVP for the football team and the MVP of the tennis team in 1972 and 1973. In 1973, Aufderhaar was named Fort Atkinson Athlete of the Year.
Stannard was a graduate in the Class of 1962. He lettered three years in boys basketball and four years in baseball. Stannard won the MVP award and Fort Atkinson Athlete of the Year in 1962. After high school, he started three years as a baseball player and a basketball player for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
There are 31 members of the Wall of Fame.
The Wall of Fame award was established to recognize and honor outstanding achievements of individual athletes, coaches, and friends of Fort Atkinson High School. Members of the Wall of Fame are nominated by email to mahoneys@fortschools.org or mailed to the Fort Atkinson High School, 925 Lexington Blvd. Fort Atkinson WI, 53538 Attn: Steve Mahoney.
Following the ceremony and boys basketball game, there will be a gathering at Salamone’s Italian Pizzeria & Sports Bar hosted by the Blackhawks Booster Club.
