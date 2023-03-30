Fort Atkinson’s baseball team is deep and experienced this season. The Blackhawks also have multiple quality pitchers and plenty of speed on the roster.
Those are the key ingredients Fort will rely on this spring as the program looks to continue its upward swing.
“We have a lot of guys who have played meaningful innings,” ninth-year Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “The top of our pitching depth is strong. Seniors Kroix Kucken and Drew Kloster, who is back healthy now after missing last spring, will lead us on the mound. All our juniors can pitch and Jaren Strasburg, a sophomore, will be on varsity too.
“We have a lot of potential with those guys. We have a lot of guys back who have proven they can hit at the varsity level. We have as much experience and depth of experience as we’ve had during my tenure.”
Fort’s lone first team all-conference selection from last season — shortstop Dane Brost — stepped away from baseball and plans to enter the Marines after graduation.
The Blackhawks have 11 seniors and a roster full of guys with three and four years in the program.
Kloster, a right-handed throwing UW-Stevens Point recruit, and Kucken, a lefty, give the Blackhawks a nice 1-2 punch on the bump.
“Kroix has a little more of an overall arsenal, pitches with deception and holds runners well,” Schwantes said. “Drew is our power arm. Both these guys worked hard going back to the summer to put themselves in position to be strong at the top of the rotation.
“Junior Eli Burhans was fully healthy during the summer and he threw our final game at State versus River Falls well. He’s looking at pitching as a starter and reliever.
“Tyler Narkis and Braeden Sayre are two seniors who will help in relief. Strasburg and juniors Drew Enger, Jackson Leibman, Jacksen Woods, Alex Block and Cam Haagensen are all guys who can pitch. We are figuring out where they’ll fit best.”
Sophomore catcher Braden Hausen came up from JV midway through last season and will be a regular behind the dish. Seniors Braden Griffiths and Mitch Broadhead, who is recovering from a torn ACL and should be cleared by mid-to-late April, will also catch.
Senior Carson Schrader, who split time with the graduated Ryan Schoenherr last season, gets the nod at first base, where Kloster could see time when he’s not pitching.
“Carson had some ups and downs offensively last year,” Schwantes said. “We expect him to be a big part of our lineup. With Carson and Drew, we have two big bodies for our infielders to throw to.”
Hausen, when he’s not catching, and Leibman will rotate at second base.
“We’re excited to see what Jackson can do offensively,” Schwantes said. “He has good speed and has stepped into the varsity level very comfortably.”
Sayre, the batting champion from last summer’s Legion State Tournament which Fort reached the penultimate day of, will man shortstop, where he played for the duration of the team’s summer season. Block could also see time at short.
Third base duties will be split by senior Tyler Hartman and Haagensen.
“Tyler played a lot of infield last spring and summer,” Schwantes said. “He can play second base too. Whoever gets the hot hand will play more. Both guys do things offensively we like and both are capable defensively as well.”
Schwantes raved about the Blackhawks’ speed and range in the outfield. Kucken will play center field with seniors Nate Hartwig in left and Isaac Seavert in right.
“Nate, who was hurt for part of the spring season, ended up being our leading hitter average wise when he returned and had a great summer. Kroix, our best center fielder since Jake Willey in 2017, is primed for a good season and will hit leadoff in front of Sayre and Hartwig.
“Isaac is another fast guy with a good arm. We’ve got the complete package defensively in our outfield and all three guys can impact the lineup too. Narkis, Leibman and Strasburg could all see time in the outfield as well.”
Waunakee won the Badger East title over eventual state champion Milton in 2022. Monona Grove looks like a frontrunner for conference supremacy this season in a stacked league.
“Every game is going to be a fight this season,” Schwantes said. “There won’t be any easy games. MG has their No. 1 pitcher, starting first baseman, who’s one of the better hitters in the conference, center fielder, shortstop and catcher back. Milton lost some really good players but will be tough. I expect Waunakee to be good again, DeForest can hit and Beaver Dam has the best pitcher in the conference from last season.”
The Blackhawks were better than their 6-21 record indicated last spring. Fort won three of its final four games, including a regional playoff win at Watertown. This year’s group is motivated to show what they are made of.
“We’re motivated to start the spring the way we finished the summer,” Schwantes said. “They enjoyed the feeling of our success at the State Legion Tournament and don’t want to let it go. Our guys have aspirations to compete for a conference title and make a deep run in the postseason.
“I think that’s reasonable for us given how prepared we are. This is a good group of kids, there’s no attitude issues. It’s been exciting as we get going here.”
Fort opens its season versus DeKalb (Ill.) on Friday at 1 p.m., followed by a 5:30 p.m. game versus McHenry (Ill.) and a Saturday matchup with Burlington Catholic Central. The games will be played in Jacksonville, Illinois.
