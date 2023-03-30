Kroix Kucken
Fort Atkinson’s Kroix Kucken records a base knock in last summer’s Class AA Legion State Tournament game versus River Falls at Jones Park. Kucken, a senior, will pitch, play center field and hit leadoff for Fort Atkinson’s baseball team this season.

 Nate Gilbert

Fort Atkinson’s baseball team is deep and experienced this season. The Blackhawks also have multiple quality pitchers and plenty of speed on the roster.

Those are the key ingredients Fort will rely on this spring as the program looks to continue its upward swing.

