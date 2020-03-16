Three members of the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team were selected to the Badger South Conference’s honorable mention list.
Sophomores Carson Baker and Drew Evans, and senior Caleb Haffelder made up three of the 10 players on the honorable mention list.
Baker scored a team-high 9.8 points per game for the Blackhawks. Evans and Haffelder were close behind at 8.7 points per game and 8.3 points per game, respectively.
The trio helped Fort Atkinson double its wins from this season to last season from six to three and also guided the Blackhawks to a regional quarterfinal victory.
Milton sophomore Jack Campion, Monroe sophomore Carson Leuzinger and Stoughton senior Adam Hobson were all unanimous selections of the first team.
Campion averaged 20.1 points per game, while Leuzinger scored 15.2 points per game.
Hobson was named Player of the Year in the conference. He averaged 18.2 points per game and helped the Vikings to a Badger South Conference title.
ALL-BADGER SOUTH
First team: J. Campion, Mil., soph.; C. Leuzinger, Mon., soph.; A. Hobson, Sto., sr.; C. McGee, Sto., jr.; C. Oiler, Wat., sr.
Second team: M. Regnier, ME, jr.; C. Bracken, MG, jr.; L. Nelson, MG, jr.; C. Meyer, Mon., jr.; JT Seagreaves, Mon., so.
Honorable mention: W. Schmotzer, ME, sr.; I. Jimenez, ME, jr.; C. Baker, FA, so.; D. Evans, FA, so.; C. Haffelder, FA, sr.; S. Burdette, Mil., jr.; A. Yates, Oreg.; sr.; N. Hutcherson, Sto., sr.; R. Sproul, Sto., jr.; K. Stas, Wat., sr.; D. Nailing, Wat., sr.
Player of the Year — Hobson, Stoughton, sr.
