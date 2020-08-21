Fort Atkinson will be moving high-risk fall sports into the springtime, according to Athletic Director Steve Mahoney.
Football, boys soccer, boys volleyball and girls volleyball — which are all categorized as high-risk sports during the COVID-19 pandemic — will be moved to the alternative spring schedule.
Tentative dates
Football: March 8 to April 23
Boys soccer: March 22 to May 14
Boys and girls volleyball: Feb. 22 to April 16
Mahoney said there will be fall contact periods for all the sports being moved to spring, but the details and dates for those are still to be hashed out.
The boys soccer tournament is set for the week of May 10, while volleyball tournaments will begin the week of April 12. The earliest game allowed for football is currently set at Wednesday, March 24. As of now. The Blackhawks are targeting a five-game schedule in football, rather than a seven.
Football, boys soccer and volleyball were set to start the week of Sept. 7.
For athletes that were planning on playing one of the four high-risk sports in the fall, they will still have an opportunity to compete in the fall, according to Mahoney.
Athletes are able to join sports in progress no later than Friday, Aug. 28. That means this year, athletes will be eligible to play four sports if students are involved in a fall sport during an alternative calendar. If a alternative sport overlaps a spring sport, that athlete will be allowed to compete in both during the overlap.
The Blackhawks began its fall sports season Thursday with the girls golf team taking second at the Watertown Invitational. Girls tennis, girls swimming and cross country are still scheduled to be played in the fall for Fort Atkinson.
