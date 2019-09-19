WAUKESHA — The Fort Atkinson boys volleyball team fell to Waukehsa South, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25, 15-12, in a non-conference match Thursday night at Waukesha South High School.
Kraymer Gladem led the Blackhawks in kills with 21, and aces with two. Patrick Yoder collected a team-best five blocks in the defeat.
Joseph Stiemke led Fort Atkinson in blocks with six. Cody Zahn recorded a team-high 37 assists. Caleb Haffelder finished second on the Blackhawks in blocks with seven. Yoder also added six blocks.
Fort Atkinson will play in a tournament Saturday at Racine Horlick High School at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.