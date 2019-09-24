MIDDLETON — The Fort Atkinson boys volleyball team was swept in straight sets, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14, against Middleton Tuesday night in a Big Eight Conference match in Middleton.
‘We played a solid match against a strong Middleton team,” Fort Atkinson head coach Manson Morris said.
Senior Kraymer Gladem collected a team-high six kills for the Blackhawks. He also added one ace in the defeat.
Senior Cody Zahn led Fort Atkinson with 13 assists, and tied for a team-best in blocks with two. Seniors Patrick Yoder and Caleb Haffelder also had two blocks.
Senior Tristin Trevion ended the night was a team-high two digs.
The Blackhawks will compete in the Middleton Invitational Saturday at Kromrey Middle School at 9 a.m.
“We’re looking forward to returning to Middleton this weekend,” Manson said.
