Roughly 90 years ago, the Jefferson County Union sponsored its first Fort Atkinson City Golf Championship and had 120 entrants competing in the tournament hosted at Hoard’s Koshkonong golf course.
On Saturday, June 27, 2020, the 90th iteration of the tournament will take place at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club sponsored by the Daily Jefferson County Union with 31 golfers in the Open Division and 16 golfers in the Senior Division.
Mason Kent, the defending medalist champion, and Pat Miller, the champion of the match-play portion of the tournament each of the last two seasons, will tee off at 8:20 a.m. A full list of participants and tee times can be found on B2.
The tournament proudly has been held each year since 1931, when the tournaments rules were determined at a noon luncheon at the Tavern. The Championship claims to be the longest-consecutive running-tournament in the state of Wisconsin. More on that later.
The original tournament started as a medalist format with players tallying their scores 18 holes at a time to shuffle their flights over three days.
The first week of the tournament was a “classifying” round to determine which flight golfers would settle into based on their total strokes in the medalist format.
From there, the golfers were sorted into match-play pairings — Sixteen golfers were in the championship flight and then golfers were sorted with eight golfers in each following flight.
In recent years, there have been fewer golfers competing in the tournament; but the format of having a championship round for match play with other golfers signing up to compete in other flights remains.
Back to that longest-running-tournament fact — The consecutive years streak includes several special summers, but here are two.
The first is in 1944 when the greens were so unfavorable in Koshkonong, the committee for the tournament determined the medalist play should be hosted in Cambridge at Lake Ripley Country Club. The course in Cambridge has served as a place for qualifying rounds over the years; but in 1944, players were permitted to decided whether they wanted to play the match-play golf in Cambridge or Koshkonong.
Initially, the board preferred to have golfers go to Cambridge, but the need to ration gas due to World War II led the committee to allowing players to play at Koshkonong in 1944 despite the condition of the greens.
Coincidentally, 1944 was the only year the medalist event had a tie between two golfers.
The second year that sticks out in regards to the consecutive-years streak is 2008 when rain kept the City Championship from being a two-day event. The championship was a one-day medalist event for only the second time since the tournament went to its two-day, 36-hole format in the early 1960s. The other time the tournament was interrupted was 1982 when Pete Strom won his second of nine titles.
Strom is sitting out this season after playing in the tournament for 42 years. He, along with tournament legend John Kammer Sr., are the only golfers in tournament history to win championships in three separate decades.
So, how will the 90th Championship be unique? What history will be made?
Well, in 90 years, they’ll be able to say the tournament wasn’t interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Who knows what that will mean.
2020 tee times
Open Division
7 a.m. — David Schultz; Brad Kees; Eric Jacobson
7:10 a.m. — Greyson Wixom; Brian Kammer; Sam Majewski
7:20 a.m. — Bill Bare; Mike Lechman; Eric Wixom
7:30 a.m. — Eric Brown; Aaron Bruke; Nick Tanin
7:40 a.m. — Tom Patterson; Dave Crane; Bob Stange
7:50 a.m. — Scott Housley; Dan Roloff; Brayden Brown
8 a.m. — Brian Wethal; Joe Leibman; Luke Tessman
8:10 a.m. — Ben Anderson; Jim Majewski; Kevin Roberts
8:20 a.m. — Pat Miller; Sean Halverson; Mason Kent*
8:30 a.m. — Herb Kimpel; Luke Waga; Kyle Schneider; Luke Ellingson
Senior Division
9 a.m. — Jerry Mooren; Greg Swinen; Fritz Weitendorf
9:10 a.m. — Harvey Taylor; Ed Birk; Dennis Rosenbaum
9:20 a.m. — Bill Roberts; Ken Anderson; Wayne Schultz
9:30 a.m. — Ron Vogel; Tom Becker; Dave Mack
9:40 a.m. — Larry Lee; John Wilmet; Denny Tessman; Ken Applegate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.