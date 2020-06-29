Fort Atkinson City Medalist Tournament

Koshkonong Mounds

Saturday-Sunday

Mason Kent, Fort Atkinson 72-73—145

Jim Majewski, Fort Atkinson 76-71—147

Pat Miller, Fort Atkinson 81-72—153

Luke Tessman, Fort Atkinson 79-78—157

David Schultz 81-77—158

Kevin Roberts, Fort Atkinson 82-77—159

Scott Housley, Fort Atkinson 78-81—159

Eric Wixom, Fort Atkinson 86-76—162

Ben Anderson, Edgerton 80-82—162

Bob Stange 85-78—163

Eric Jacobson, Fort Atkinson 82-81—163

Brian Wethal, Sun Prairie 81-82—163

Nick Tanin, Madison 76-87—163

Sean Halverson, Janesville 78-86—164

Brad Kees, Fort Atkinson 84-81—165

Dan Roloff, Fort Atkinson 79-87—166

Joe Leibamn 85-82—167

Sam Majewski 81-88—169

Aaron Burke, Fort Atkinson 87-83—170

Anthony Ayres, Janesville 86-84—170

Kyle Schneider 84-89—173

Brian Kammer, Fort Atkinson 88-86—174

Mike Lechman, 81-97—178

Dave Crane, 88-93—181

Eric Brown, Fort Atkinson 86-95—181

Herb Kimpel, Janesville 93-89—182

Brayden Brown, Fort Atkinson 92-90—182

Bill Bare, Fort Atkinson 91-94—185

Luke Ellingson, 99-96—195

Grey Wixom 103-99—202

Senior Division

John Wilmet 80-77—157

Ken Applegate, Milton 82-78—160

Dennis Tessman, Fort Atkinson 81-79—160

Larry Lee, Jefferson 81-80—161

Ron Vogel, Fort Atkinson 81-84—165

Dave Mack, Fort Atkinson 83-83—166

Bill Roberts, Fort Atkinson 84-85—169

Ken Anderson, Fort Atkinson 84-87—171

Ed Birk, Fort Atkinson 89-85—174

Jerry Mooren, Fort Atkinson 86-91—177

Tom Becker 88-90—178

Harvey Taylor, Fort Atkinson 89-92—181

Wayne Schultz 91-93—184

Fritz Weitendorf, Fort Atkinson 95-90—185

Greg Swingen, Fort Atkinson 92-100—192

