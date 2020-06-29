Fort Atkinson City Medalist Tournament
Koshkonong Mounds
Saturday-Sunday
Mason Kent, Fort Atkinson 72-73—145
Jim Majewski, Fort Atkinson 76-71—147
Pat Miller, Fort Atkinson 81-72—153
Luke Tessman, Fort Atkinson 79-78—157
David Schultz 81-77—158
Kevin Roberts, Fort Atkinson 82-77—159
Scott Housley, Fort Atkinson 78-81—159
Eric Wixom, Fort Atkinson 86-76—162
Ben Anderson, Edgerton 80-82—162
Bob Stange 85-78—163
Eric Jacobson, Fort Atkinson 82-81—163
Brian Wethal, Sun Prairie 81-82—163
Nick Tanin, Madison 76-87—163
Sean Halverson, Janesville 78-86—164
Brad Kees, Fort Atkinson 84-81—165
Dan Roloff, Fort Atkinson 79-87—166
Joe Leibamn 85-82—167
Sam Majewski 81-88—169
Aaron Burke, Fort Atkinson 87-83—170
Anthony Ayres, Janesville 86-84—170
Kyle Schneider 84-89—173
Brian Kammer, Fort Atkinson 88-86—174
Mike Lechman, 81-97—178
Dave Crane, 88-93—181
Eric Brown, Fort Atkinson 86-95—181
Herb Kimpel, Janesville 93-89—182
Brayden Brown, Fort Atkinson 92-90—182
Bill Bare, Fort Atkinson 91-94—185
Luke Ellingson, 99-96—195
Grey Wixom 103-99—202
Senior Division
John Wilmet 80-77—157
Ken Applegate, Milton 82-78—160
Dennis Tessman, Fort Atkinson 81-79—160
Larry Lee, Jefferson 81-80—161
Ron Vogel, Fort Atkinson 81-84—165
Dave Mack, Fort Atkinson 83-83—166
Bill Roberts, Fort Atkinson 84-85—169
Ken Anderson, Fort Atkinson 84-87—171
Ed Birk, Fort Atkinson 89-85—174
Jerry Mooren, Fort Atkinson 86-91—177
Tom Becker 88-90—178
Harvey Taylor, Fort Atkinson 89-92—181
Wayne Schultz 91-93—184
Fritz Weitendorf, Fort Atkinson 95-90—185
Greg Swingen, Fort Atkinson 92-100—192
