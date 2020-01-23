The following is an interview between Daily Union sports editor Jalen Knuteson and Brady Grayvold, who was head coach of the Fort Atkinson football team for the last two years. Grayvold accepted a position as a defensive assistant coach for the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. and will begin on Monday, Jan. 27.
The following has been edited for clarity:
Q: Why would University of St. Thomas hire someone who went 0-18 as a head coach?
A: Why not?
Q: Why do you feel like you’re prepared for the position?
A: I think there are a lot of factors that go into it. It’s not like I don’t know how football works. I think if you know football, you know football. There are many different situations where you aren’t the best fit for a situation and that sometimes happens. Fort Atkinson is a situation where I didn’t really get to see it through by my own choice, but I think the fit could have worked and I think it was going in the right direction.
Knowing the guys at St. Thomas, they know my background and we’ve gotten to know each other well, it’s a good fit on all sides. They believe it will be a good fit, I believe it will be a good fit and that’s a major reason why this job is so attractive.
Q: Knowing what you know now, would you come here from Sun Prairie again?
A: Absolutely. From the start, we knew it was going to be a challenge. People look at it from a wins and losses standpoint. The knowledge I gained, I don’t think you can duplicate that. There are things I think I could do better and, generally, there are a lot of things that everyone could always do better. That always starts with the person who needs to do better. You think you’re always going to have all the answers and then you learn really quickly that you don’t have the answers so you have to lean on good people. I would take the Fort Atkinson job again in a heartbeat.
Q: You mention things you didn’t realize that you needed to learn how to do better. I want to focus on working with student-athletes first: What specifically did you need to learn how to do better?
A: You learn the teaching aspect of football is really, really important. Coming from a program like Sun Prairie where you don’t realize how much more you have to be able to coach details of the game. It’s not just coaching scheme and game planning as much as it’s being able to teach how to execute it. You can know a whole lot of football, but if you can’t teach it from the get-go, sometimes it gets tough.
Q: The learning aspect for a football player is very different whether it’s at Fort Atkinson, Sun Prairie, UW-Whitewater or the University of St. Thomas. What did you learn in these two years about the teaching prior to implementing Xs and Os that you took for granted in the past?
A: One of the big things is that you need to be able to relationship build. Kids really listen better the better the relationship you have. At Sun Prairie, we always had a great defensive back room and a great defense room not realizing that’s only half the program. Then you realize you have to get the freshmen involved and be able to build those relationships. Kids don’t really care what you know until they know that you care. That’s an old saying, but it’s true.
Q: In terms of working with a coaching staff, where did you need to improve the most?
A: Get on a staff with nine guys who want to coach college football and live and breathe it.
Q: Is that the most attractive part of the St. Thomas gig?
A: That’s a big reason it is super attractive. That’s all you do. You get up, you’re going to coach and recruit and get kids there. That’s always been a big attraction of mine and a goal of mine. Get to the point where I can survive doing exactly what I want to do and coaching football is exactly what I want to do.
I think I’m going to miss teaching. I like teaching. But coaching football — there are a lot of people in America that wish they could make a living off of coaching football.
Q: Are you more prepared for the St. Thomas job having spent two years here?
A: Oh absolutely. Definitely.
Q: Why?
A: You learn a lot about coaching the first head job you get I think. You can guess a whole lot of people, there is a lot of learning to be done. You think you have the answers until you get into a situation that you’ve never been in where you can’t just call someone and ask because you have to figure it out. That’s an aspect of it that a lot of people don’t realize and I didn’t realize it. There is a ton of non-football stuff that goes on in your day-to-day.
Q: You feel more well prepared for success two years later, in what ways is the Fort Atkinson football program more well prepared for success two years later, if indeed you think it is in a better position two years later?
Coach Mahoney told me to take what we had and build it up as much as I could. I would say Coach Mahoney left a good foundation for that. When he said that he said make it better. Make it better in all aspects. I’d say weight room-wise we have essentially a brand-new weight room that he’s been super supportive of. Numbers-wise, we should be at 100 kids next year, which would be the most since his second or third to last year, so that’s the most in about six years. Getting the youth program aligned all the way through and getting quality coaches there. For anyone that thinks it’s in shambles, I would say go watch the kids in the weight room and go watch the kids on the other athletic fields where there are kids who want to work and want to have success from the younger classes. There are a lot of kids who want to be really good. It’s hard to be good when you’re so young, but let those kids mature a bit and once they become upper-classmen it should be a special time here.
Q: Looking back at your two years, is there anything that you wish you had done differently?
A: Called a different play on the two-point conversion if I knew it was going to get stuffed like that,” said Grayvold in reference to a 28-27 loss to Madison Edgewood in double overtime this season. “I think you look back on it and yes, I might want to do something differently, I might want to tweak something; but I think that’s a big part of the learning process is not looking back and changing everything.
I think that’s how you grow from stuff is to make the best of it and move forward. If it didn’t go well, you fix things but I don’t think there’s anything wholesale that I would do differently.”
