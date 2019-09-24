OREGON — The Fort Atkinson girls golf team placed sixth at the Badger South Conference Tournament Tuesday afternoon at The Legend at Bergamont Golf Club in Oregon. The Blackhawks ended with a team score of 436.
“I think all of our girls were a little angry about their scores, but it was not easy out there today,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “We didn’t get off to a fast start today like we wanted to, but I have to give the girls a lot of credit, they were able to make some adjustments on the fly and work out some things out on their own to finish strong.”
Madison Edgewood won the conference tournament with 356 strokes. Oregon’s Alyssa Schmidt finished first overall individually with a 74.
Fort Atkinson’s low score of the day came from Natalie Kammer. The sophomore fired a 52 on the front and back nine to end with her card of 104.
Taylor Dressler was six strokes behind her Blackhawk teammate with a 110. One stroke behind were teammates Brooke Leibman and Anna Schoenike with 111s. Leibman had one birdie. Rachel Edwards shot 129.
“This was a great test and tune up for the girls for next Wednesday’s regional,” Leibman said.
The Blackhawks will golf in the Madison Memorial Regional at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison on Wednesday.
“We are looking forward to a great week of practice and hope we can take the momentum we’ve gained in the last few weeks and peak at the right time for regionals,” Leibman said.
