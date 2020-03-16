Sophomore Tyla Staude and senior Anna Schoenike were named to the Badger South Conference’s honorable mention list.
Schoenike led Fort Atkinson in scoring with 12.7 points per game. Staude was second on the team at 11.4 points per game.
Schoenike — a UW-Stevens Point commit — scored 23 points twice for the Blackhawks this season. After getting hurt her junior year, she also broke the 500-career point benchmark this season.
Staude scored her season-high in the opener against Elkhorn with a 29-point performance. She made six 3-pointers in the game.
Staude also scored 25 points against Baraboo.
Oregon senior Liz Uhl and Waterotown junior Tyla Maas were unanimous first team selections, while Uhl was named Player of the Year.Uhl averaged 14.8 points per game and Maas scored 15.7 points per game. Uhl and Oregon won the Badger South with a 13-1 conference mark.
ALL-BADGER SOUTH
First team: B. Deang, ME, jr.; S. Lazar, ME, jr.; A. Campion, Mil., sr.; P. Nelson, MG, jr.; M. Benzschawel, Mon., jr.; G. Tostrud, Mon., sr.; L. Uhl, Oreg., sr.; K. Schrimpf, Oreg., sr.; A. Loftus, Sto., so.; T. Maas, Wat., jr.
Honorable mention: T. Staude, FA, so.; A. Schoenike, FA. sr., A. Rodenberg, Mil., sr.; A. Falk, Mil., sr.; S. Curran, MG, sr.; J. Gorton, MG, sr.; G. Mathiason, Mon., sr.; I. Peterson, Oreg., sr.; M. Bloyer, Oreg., jr.; D. Seidel, Sto., sr.; M. Marggi, Sto., sr.; A. Uecke, Wat., jr.
Player of the Year — Uhl, Oregon, sr.
