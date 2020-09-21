Fort Atkinson High School will not participate in sporting events until at least Monday, Oct. 5, according to Athletic Director Steve Mahoney.
“Fort athletics is following the district’s policy of suspending athletics,” Mahoney said.
“Our rule is if we’re in school, in person, we’re able to practice and compete. If we are virtual, it mirrors our coaching where it’s virtual only.”
Fall coaches will still be able to have contact with players in a virtual manner, but we have no affiliation with them through in-person means, according to Mahoney.
The decision comes after it was announced Monday that Fort Atkinson High School would be switching to all-virtual classes starting Wednesday after the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Jefferson County.
The Blackhawks had two events scheduled for Monday. The girls golf team took on DeForest in a road dual, while the tennis team played at East Troy. Both teams were able to finish up play.
Fort Atkinson is competing in girls golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swim this fall, as the Blackhawks made the call to move football, volleyball and boys soccer to the spring time.
The Blackhawks had its golf regional set for Sept. 30.
As of Monday, Jefferson County had 1,229 positive COVID cases and 73 probable cases of the virus. There also has been seven deaths for a case fatality percentage of 0.6 percent.
The number of tests with negative results is currently at 18,130.
Just like sports, there will not be in-person schooling until at the earliest Oct. 5.
