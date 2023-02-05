MILTON — Aiden Worden’s stupendous final campaign now includes a conference championship.
Worden, a senior for Fort Atkinson’s wrestling team, went 3-0 to win the 170-pound weight class at Saturday’s Badger Conference tournament hosted by Milton.
MILTON — Aiden Worden’s stupendous final campaign now includes a conference championship.
Worden, a senior for Fort Atkinson’s wrestling team, went 3-0 to win the 170-pound weight class at Saturday’s Badger Conference tournament hosted by Milton.
Worden (38-3) earned a bye in the first round before topping Stoughton’s Gatlin Empey by technical fall 21-6 in the quarterfinals. Worden made quick work of his semifinal match, sticking Watertown’s Logan Hespe (32-11) in 33 seconds.
Worden scored double leg takedowns in each of the first two periods and added a third period escape to win a 5-4 decision over Portage’s Landon Heitmeier (32-7) in the first place match.
“It was exciting to witness Aiden win the program’s first individual conference title since 2018 and see his hard work pay off,” Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Chris Winkelman said. “The title match was a back and forth battle. Both wrestlers knew the other would poise a challenge. They were both cautious in what they did.
“Bumping up in weight was a good choice on Aiden and his dad Shane’s part. We didn’t have anyone else consistently at 170 pounds. Aiden jumped back and forth between 160 and 170 this season. He came down to his decision on where to go for conference. He wanted to go to 170 and I supported it.”
Worden finished second at 160 at last season’s conference tournament.
The Blackhawks scored 70.5 points as a team, finishing 12th.
Rayhan Lopez (26-10) went 3-2 with one pin, one decision and one sudden victory to place seventh at 152.
Rylan Heine (14-10) went 2-2 with one pin and one decision to place seventh at 120.
Noah Horwath (26-14) went 2-3 with two pins to finish eighth at 126.
“It was the best of the best with tough competition all the way around,” Winkelman said of the tournament.
“A lot of our guys got down early and fought to get back. It was nice to see the hard work pay off for the kids. Rylan had a tough first match. After that, he really fought. I saw him mature in his final matches. For a freshman, it’s a big deal to go to something like this. We’ve seen the same growth from Caleb Horwath. Noah Horwath has been instrumental in his brother Caleb’s growth.”
The Blackhawks return to Milton for this Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 regional competition.
Team scores: Reedsburg 293, Milton 273.5, Watertown 217, Stoughton 213.5, Beaver Dam 197, Waunakee 195.5, Portage 177, Sauk Prairie 177, Oregon 143, Monroe 116, Baraboo 104, Fort Atkinson 70.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 67.5, Mount Horeb 61, DeForest 28.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.