Fort Atkinson’s softball program returns seven of its nine starters and is enthusiastic about its prospects for the upcoming season.
The Blackhawks, who are led by second-year head coach Lindsay Jilek, went 8-14, including 7-8 in Badger East games, last season and fell to Kettle Moraine in the regional final.
Fort graduated two players — first team all-conference first baseman and leadoff hitter Alex Theriault and reserve Sarah Holzli — from last year’s team.
“We have nearly our whole lineup back and will have a deep bench this year, too,” Jilek said.
Senior Madison Klauer returns in the circle and Jilek raved about the progress she made in the offseason.
“Maddie’s come a long way since last year and will be our ace once again,” Jilek said. “If Maddie keeps the ball down, we are hoping for groundouts to let the defense play. Since Maddie knows she has a stout defense behind her, she will put the ball in play and do what she does best. Sophomore Ashlie Riley and freshman Tianna Kostroski will also pitch.”
Junior Sofia Unate returns behind the dish. Fort’s two left infield positions — junior Kaylee Jordan at third base and junior shortstop Macey Pease — remain unchanged. Senior Elly Kohl, who started at second base last season, stepped away to focus on her forthcoming college basketball career. Seniors Hailey Harris and Makiah Cave and sophomores Lauren Wessels and Olivia Rue are in the mix to see time at first and second base.
“Sofia is awesome behind the plate,” Jilek said. “Macey will be our leader in the infield at shortstop and Kaylee at third is strong and has a good stick.”
Riley, a second team all-conference honoree last season, returns to man center field, senior Alyssa Heagney will play left field with Cave and Harris figuring to see the most time in right field.
“Ashlie and Alyssa have super strong arms and good sticks as well,” Jilek said. “The middle of our lineup should do well and their bats will help us score some runs.”
Jilek pegged Rue as a potential breakout performer this spring.
“I can foresee Olivia stepping up and becoming a clutch player,” Jilek said. “She’s young, a good athlete, fast and can hit the ball. She will likely start at the bottom of the batting order but could slide up to the leadoff position.”
Pease, Riley and Klauer are the team’s most powerful hitters. Jilek intends to again be aggressive on the basepaths.
“I’ve always coached aggressively,” Jilek said. “We have a pretty fast team. We have some kids who can come off the bench and run. Sofia Unate is fast, even though she’s a catcher, and she’ll be aggressive on the basepaths.”
The Badger East is deep and rugged in softball. Defending league champion Beaver Dam and Milton, which qualified for state last season, figure to be among the teams to beat.
“We are in one of the toughest conferences,” Jilek said. “I’d like to finish in the top three. Beaver Dam and Milton will be tough. They each have good pitchers. At this age, it’s a pitching and catching game. Beaver Dam especially has a deep pitching lineup.”
Fort had a successful opening week of practice and is relishing the chance to get outdoors and compete.
“The girls worked really hard in our first practices,” Jilek said. “These girls put in really good effort, want to put time in and want to win. We have girls who want to fight and make sure we win. Our girls are willing to play different positions if it’s in the best interest of the team.
“I’m excited for my senior class this season. We have good camaraderie among the girls and they play hard.”
Fort’s season opener is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at Waunakee.
