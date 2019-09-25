MILTON - Seniors Emmi Belzer and Brooke Hartwig both picked up individual first-place finishes in Fort Atkinson’s 112-55 loss to Milton in a Badger South dual at the Milton High School on Tuesday.
Belzer clocked in first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 16.03 seconds. Hartwig’s first-place finish came in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.84.
The Blackhawks also got a first-place finish from their 200-yard medley relay team. The team consisting of Belzer, Hartwig, and seniors Ellie Stine and Lexi Dudzek won by a fingernail in the event with a 2:07.38. The second-place team clocked in at 2:07.38.
Belzer finished second in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 1:04.60. In third place in the event was Stine with a 1:11.41.
Hartwig, Belzer, Dudzek and junior Samantha Erstad teamed up for a runner-up finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.90.
Dudzek also collected a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, timing in at 1:20.74.
The Blackhawks will host Madison Edgewood Tuesday in a Badger South Conference dual at Fort Atkinson High School at 7 p.m.
