The improvement and growth is encouraging for Fort Atkinson coach Evan Hill.
But Madison Edgewood has a significant amount of depth and talent that the Blackhawks couldn’t overcome.
The visiting Crusaders took first place in all 11 varsity events and the top two spots in 9 of the 11 events as they earned a 130-39 victory over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday night. The meet was interrupted by a fire alarm, but still concluded in 1 hour, 6 minutes.
Junior Grace Gustin and Ellie Stine were two of the swimmers that stood out to Hill. Gustin dropped four seconds off of her best time in the 200- and five seconds off of her 500-yard freestyle time.
Gustin took fifth place and finished the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 22.42 seconds. She trailed senior teammate Lexi Dudzek, who completed the race in a time of 2:17.42 — good enough for fourth place.
“Gracie is constantly improving which is a good thing to see because she’ll be a senior next year,” Hill said. “That’s a big thing to have somebody who can step in and take those 200 and 500 spots.”
For Stine, her success is coming in the 200-yard individual medley where she took third place in a time of 2:40.26. Stine trailed Abby Reid (2:19.9) and Sophie Reed (2:27.17). Stine also set a personal record in the 100-yard butterfly, which she completed in a time of 1:09.96.
“We’re headed in the right direction,” Hill said. “It’s good to see (Gustin and Stine) keep dropping time because we’re working them really hard. They’re both pushing themselves very hard in the pool and up in the weight room. Their bodies are starting to understand what’s going on and the strength part is getting there for both of them.”
Brooke Hartwig took third place in the 50-yard freestyle after she completed it in 27.75 seconds. Hartwig was the lead leg of the 200-yard freestyle, which took third place. The relay team of Hartwig, Dudzek, Emmi Belzer and Samantha Erstad finished in 1:52.03, which was less than a second behind the second-place Edgewood team.
Emmi Belzer had the only two second-place finishes for Fort Atkinson. Belzer finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 6.08 seconds to take second place behind Maeve O’Driscoll, who finished the race in a time of 1:05.7.
Belzer also was in second place in the100-yard breaststroke after she finished it in a time of 1:19.93. Belzer was trailed by fellow Fort Atkinson senior Lexi Dudzek, who finished in a time of 1:19.03.
“Emmi is kind of in a tough spot right now because her times have been up there, but she’s been pushing in practice and at some point her times have to come down,” Hill said. “It’s just not clicking on all cylinders right now. It’s one of those things I have to figure out. ...
“I can’t figure it out. She crushes practices and has great times in practices and then we get to meets and it’s no go. I’ve seen that happen and it comes together at the end of the year. We’re hoping that happens here too.”
