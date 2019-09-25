MONROE — Sarah Holzi won the No. 4 singles flight for Fort Atkinson in its 6-1 loss to Monroe in a Badger South girls tennis victory on Wednesday.
Holzi earned a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Kelli Polnow.
The Blackhawks were defeated in all three doubles matches. Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate were the only doubles team to steal a set from Monroe. Sebranek and Unate were defeated, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0, by Lizzie Snider and Sydney Updike.
Sierra Jelinek took four games in the second set for Fort Atkinson, but she was defeated by Grace Mathiason, 6-0, 6-4.
Fort Atkinson will continue its season in the Badger Conference Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Friday and Saturday. Both days of competition begin at 9 a.m.
