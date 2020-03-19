Senior Tristin Trevino was the only Fort Atkinson wrestler to earn first-team all-Badger South honors at the end of the season. Trevino was a 138-pounder who was joined by four Stoughton wrestlers and four Milton wrestlers earning first-team honors.
There were five Blackhawks to earn second-team honors: freshman Aiden Worden (132 pounds), junior Eli Koehler (170), junior Thomas Witkins (182), Jacob Horvatin (195) and Mika Gutoski (220).
Worden had amassed 101 takedowns during the season to lead Fort Atkinson. Koehler had 100-percent attendance and earned his second varsity letter. Witkins qualified for the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament for the second consecutive year and took sixth place in the 182-pound weight class.
He finished the season with a 41-9 record.
Horvatin was one of four Fort Atkinson wrestlers to take second place at regionals joining Sawyer Brandenburg (120), Worden and Trevino.
Gutoski qualified for state and lost his two matches there in his second year wrestling. Gutoski took second place at sectionals and won his weight class at the Terry Kramer Open.
He capped off his senior season with a 38-9 mark.
The Blackhawks put together a 14-4 record in duals and, with their victory over West Allis Nathan Hale on Alumni Night, secured ninth-year head coach Ryan Gerber’s place as second all-time in career coaching wins with 87.
Fort Atkinson had 18 letter winners and graduates seven seniors.
ALL-BADGER SOUTH
First team: 106, Ri. Nilo, Mil, soph; 113, O. Wilkowski, Wat., fr.; 120, Ro. Nilo, Mil, fr; 126, Rivera, Sto, soph; 132, Wichman, Wat, soph; 138, Trevino, FA, sr.; 145, Model, Sto, sr.; 152, Gunderson, MG/M, jr.; 160, Mechler, Sto, jr.; 170, Stivarius, Mil, sr.; 182, Witt, Mon, sr.; 195, Detweiler, Sto, jr.; 220, Empey, Sto, jr.; 285, Minder, Mon, sr.
Second team: 106, Suddeth, Sto, fr; 113, Haldiman, Mil, fr; 120, Wicks, Sto, jr; 126, E. Wilkowski, Wat, sr.; 132, Worden, FA, fr.; 138, Dow, Sto, soph.; 145, Heiser, Ore, fr.; 152, Niday, Ore, fr.; 160, Rielly, Mon, sr.; 170, Koehler, FA, jr.; 182, Witkins, FA, jr.; 195, Horvatin, FA, jr.; 220, Gutoski, FA, sr.; 285, Schlicht, MG/M, jr.
Honorable mention: 132, Whitehead, Sto, sr.
