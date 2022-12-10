Fort Atkinson's wrestling team lost to Watertown 60-15 in a Badger Conference dual at Fort Middle School on Friday.
At 170 pounds, Fort's Aiden Worden won a tightly-contested match by decision, 13-10, versus Logan Hespe.
"Ironically, I think the match of the night was one that we lost," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "Logan Hespe, went out against Fort Atkinson's best wrestler, Aiden Worden. Worden is one of the top 170 pounders in the area, if not statewide, and he definitely came out loaded for bear. He had him in trouble a couple of times, but Hespe just kept coming.
"At one point, Worden put Hespe on his back, and it didn't look great, but Hespe bridge threw in reverse the position to get near fall on Worden. By the end of the match, Hespe was one throw away from taking the lead, but just ran out of time."
The Blackhawks' Caleb Horwath (106 pounds) pinned Nathan Rocole in 25 seconds and Louden Goutcher (145) won by fall over Marlon Muniz in 1:27.
The Goslings won 11 out of 14 matches on the night, including seven by fall, two by decision and two via forfeits.
WATERTOWN 60, FORT ATKINSON 15
106 - Caleb Horwath (FA) pinned Nathan Rocole (W) at 0:25
113 - Finn Mulligan (W) received forfeit
120 - Ben Logan (W) pinned Brayden Pearson (FA) at 1:07
126 - Damien Ortega (W) dec. Noah Horwath (FA) 7-1
132 - Joe Logan (W) pinned Robert Wildenauer (FA) at 3:51
138 - Owin Walsh (W) pinned Ethan Bilau (FA) at 1:09
145 - Louden Goutcher (FA) pinned Marlon Muniz (W) at 1:27
152 - Ryan Bergman (W) dec. Rayhan Lopez (FA) 8-2
160 - Pierce Detert (W) pinned Gracyn Heine (FA) at 0:52
170 - Aiden Worden (FA) dec. Logan Hespe (W) at 13-10
182 - Braden Holleman (W) received forfeit
*195 - Owen Sjoberg (W) pinned Cooper Recob (FA) at 2:26
220 - Tyler Haberstetzer (W) pinned Eliel Acosta (FA) at 1:02
285 - Evan Cappetta (W) pinned Rylan Guth (FA) at 0:37
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
SUN PRAIRIE -- Fort placed 15th, scoring 291 points, at the Bob Downing Scramble at Sun Prairie East on Saturday.
Aiden Worden finished fifth at 160 pounds, posting a 3-1 record. He won by fall in 3 minutes, 27 seconds versus Delavan-Darien's Nathan Huff in the third round. Worden lost by tech fall, 20-3, versus Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles, who has won three straight state titles, in the quarterfinals. Worden then pinned Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln's Mark Jeske at 1:43 and earned a win by fall in the fifth-place match versus Kenosha Indian Trail's Luke Hogan at 4:50.
Louden Goutcher (145) went 4-1 with three pins and a decision to finish ninth, Rayhan Lopez (152) went 3-1 with three victories by fall to place ninth, Robert Wildenauer (132) went 3-2 with two pins and a win by tech fall to finish 10th, Caleb Horwath (106) went 2-2 with two pins and got 11th and Ethan Bilau (138) went 2-2 with a win by fall and another by decision to take 11th.
Cooper Recob (195) went 1-3 with one pin to place 12th, Noah Horwath (126) went 2-2 with two pins to take 13th, Rylan Guth (285) went 2-3 with two pins and was 15th and Eliel Acosta (220) went 2-3 with one pin and one major decision to finish 21st.
The Blackhawks face Beaver Dam in a league dual at Fort High on Friday at 7 p.m.
Team scores: Fennimore 656, Lodi 584, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 503, Kewaskum 477, Watertown 470, Sun Prairie 374, Union Grove 367, Kenosha Indian Trail 351, Oregon 349, Lake Geneva Badger 334, Sauk Prairie 333, Belmont/Platteville 322, River Valley 310, Grafton 304, Fort Atkinson 291, Wausau East 267, Marshall 266, Delavan-Darien 258, Brookfield Central 222, Ripon 197, Madison La Follette 171, South Milwaukee 171, DeForest 122, Madison West 43.
